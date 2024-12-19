In a surprise move, Cindy Loyd is no longer Broadcom’s global channel leader.

Loyd has been with Broadcom for more than six years and was its vice president of global partners and global commercial sales.

Broadcom sent us the following statement: “Cindy Loyd remains at Broadcom and is transitioning into a new role within the company. We will publicly announce our new channel chief in the new year.”

Before joining Broadcom, Loyd was with CA Technologies for more than 20 years. Her last role there was vice president of global sales and global renewal portfolio. Broadcom acquired CA Technologies in 2018.

Global Channel Leader Change Caps Stormy Year for Broadcom

Loyd’s role change comes more than a year after Broadcom completed its $61 billion acquisition of VMware. She took the channel leader role around the same time as the acquisition closed.

This is the latest leadership change since the acquisition. VMware leaders Roger Egan, Eileen Gibson, Tracy-Ann Palmer, Laura Heisman and others left Broadcom in the months following the VMware acquisition.

In November, Broadcom's Ahmar Mohammad, vice president of partners, managed services and solutions go-to-market at Broadcom’s VMware Cloud Foundation division, wrote in a blog that partners are reaping the benefits of wide-ranging changes to the cloud software maker's channel programs.

After discovering "complexity and inconsistency" in the VMware ecosystem, Broadcom subsequently placed all of the VMware partners it kept into its overarching Advantage partner program. Mohammad said that leveled the playing field for partners and customers, and brought “standardization and consistency across of the company’s routes to market.”

Our Broadcom-VMware timeline encompasses nearly three years of news, beginning with rumors of the acquisition, followed by the official announcement, closing and channel-impacting ramifications.