Cavelo, an attack surface management (ASM) technology provider, has hired Larry Meador, previously with Infima Security, as its new channel leader.

Meador will lead the company’s partner strategy, build new relationships and expand the company’s channel presence. Cavelo launched its channel program in 2022 for MSPs, MSSPs and VARs.

Meador was Infima Security’s channel leader. And before that, he led DataStream Cyber Insurance’s channel. At DataStream Cyber Insurance, he spearheaded partner growth, adding more than 800 partners during his tenure.

“I had come to know several Cavelo team members over the past couple of years and I really admired their genuine enthusiasm for their partners,” he said. “They approached me last year about becoming an advisor and helping them determine what events to go to, etc., and the more I interacted with them, the more I felt like Cavelo was where I needed to be. As luck would have it, the timing for both Cavelo and I couldn't have been any better. I am thrilled and honored to be joining this great team, and help grow our brand presence and partner network in 2025 and beyond.”

The team at Infima Security was “masterful” at fostering lasting relationships with their partners, Meador said.

“My experience at DataStream provided me insight on how cybersecurity risks are quantified and managed from an insurance perspective,” he said. “These previous experiences will enable me to cultivate lasting relationships with our existing partners and use our partners' experiences to help us attract new partners to our fast-growing community.”

Related:Channel People on the Move: Microsoft, Avant, Sangoma, TD Synnex, More

New Channel Leader’s Focus

Cavelo has done an “admirable” job in growing its presence and partner network since launching its channel program, Meador said.

“My focus will be to build on this success and strengthen our presence in the channel by earning our partners' trust through working alongside and helping them quantify their customers' data risks and the associated financial impact, thus enabling our partners to position themselves as trusted business advisors, not just the IT provider/network company,” he said. “2025 will be the year of Cavelo − you'll see us at more events than the previous two years combined − it's going to be an exciting year."

The biggest challenge many of Cavelo’s partners face is demonstrating value to their clients and differentiating themselves from their competitors, Meador said.

“Cavelo really shines by helping MSPs identify and quantify data risks, [and] assess the potential financial impact on the business. This information alone empowers our partners to build that trusted business-advisor status, thereby helping our partners excel at differentiating themselves and providing lasting value to their clients,” he said.

The Cavelo platform includes more than 40,000 active agents in MSP and MSSP environments, and across organizations operating in municipal services and the manufacturing, financial, legal and health care industries.