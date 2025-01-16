Zyxel Networks is reframing its partner program to encourage growth in partners’ cloud networking businesses.

Built on Zyxel Networks’ Nebula cloud management platform, the program aims to incentivize partners to develop managed service offerings.

“The new partner program underlines Zyxel Networks’ commitment to driving cloud networking and supporting the growth ambitions of all our partners,” said Kevin Drinkall, director, marketing and go-to-market strategy, EMEA.

Drinkall described the changes as “an important milestone in the development of our channel strategy.”

Zyxel Networks' Kevin Drinkall

He said it “will ensure our partners are rewarded for putting their focus on Zyxel Networks and building their business around our products.”

“The new channel program provides the flexibility and support that partners need to meet the changing needs of their customers. It provides them with AI-driven tools and other resources they can use to assist customers in gaining access to more innovative ways to manage and operate networks. It mirrors the way partners and customers want to work today, recognises their commitment and loyalty to Zyxel Networks, and demonstrates the 100% confidence we have in our cloud networking strategy.”

What’s New for Cloud Networking Partners?

Partners will now get more benefits as they increase the number of Zyxel Networks devices they manage.

“By building their managed services client base, partners will also drive their sales of Zyxel Networks’ Wi-Fi access points, firewall appliances and switches,” said Drinkall. “Partners will grow their product sales alongside their services revenues and earn good margins on every Zyxel Networks solution they sell.”

Partners will also get discounts across a wider variety of products while incentivizing resellers who have a higher number of installed Nebula devices.

All of Zyxel Networks’ existing partners across Europe will be migrated into the new program starting this month. They will be offered 12 months to align to the new program criteria, allowing them time to work with their local teams.

Specialist partner accreditations – for MSP partners and for the Education and Hospitality sectors – will continue to apply and be available. The EliteTech program, for which individual technical personnel can qualify, also remains in place.

Zyxel Networks provides MSPs with a multitenant license for Nebula, allowing them to manage multiple client locations and any number of devices remotely. These will also be available under the new program, allowing partners to manage customers from their own operations centre or from any other location.

In addition, partners that qualify for the top two tiers of the new program – Prime and Elite – will have access to a new pay-as-you-go (PAYG) option for Nebula subscription licensing. This will allow them to flex the number of devices they use up and down, paying only for the number active that month.

The PAYG option for Prime and Elite partners has been introduced in response to partner feedback, said the Taiwanese firm. The company expects partners that make use of this option will either have a fast-growing customer base or have clients that need to meet requirements for events, construction or other major projects. Zyxel piloted this element of the new program with a number of partners during 2024.