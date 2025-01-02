The Canadian VAR Softchoice began 2025 with a big change when it entered into an agreement with World Wide Technology to be acquired for an all-cash deal that will help expand access to WWT's products in North America.

The two companies announced the agreement on Thursday, stating that the VAR Softchoice would be purchased for 1.8 billion Canadian dollars ($1.249 billion USD).The deal ended with WWT buying all of the company's shares for 24.5 Canadian dollars per share. The process is subject to review by the directors and advisors. The deal is expected to add Softchoice's software, cloud, cybersecurity and AI offerings to its portfolio in hopes of providing WWT customers with a comprehensive solutions portfolio across the spectrum. It's unclear when the deal might be finalized.

Softchoice's Andrew Caprara

“We are excited to join WWT," Andrew Caprara, Softchoice president and chief executive officer said. "Its scale and global reach, customer base of large organizations, and industry leading infrastructure solutions are a perfect complement to our software and cloud focused solutions, our Canadian presence, and our strength in the North American mid-market. We also share similar Great Place to Work certified organizational cultures, demonstrating an aligned passion for our people. I believe WWT is the ideal partner for our customers and employees and I’m excited about our future as a combined firm.”

Related:Top 10 Channel-Impacting M&A of 2024: HPE, Cisco ConnectWise

Inside the Softchoice Acquisition

WWT's Jim Kavanaugh

“As the AI revolution reshapes industries and transforms businesses worldwide, we are at the forefront of this change – leading by empowering enterprises of all sizes to achieve better business outcomes," said Jim Kavanaugh, WWT co-founder and CEO. "Softchoice has been a transformative player in the IT industry for over 35 years, and adding its complementary software, cloud, cybersecurity and AI capabilities to WWT’s portfolio will enable us to create even greater value for our clients striving to achieve their digital transformation goals.”

Both Softchoice and WWT have had successful relationships with other major vendors. Softchoice was named Cisco Canada's Commercial Impact Partner of the Year in Oct. 2024, while WWT was recognized as the Global Collaboration and Webex Global Partner of the Year.