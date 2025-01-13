Valeo Networks Adds Bay Area MSSP via Acquisition

Valeo, a Florida-based MSSP, is reaching the West Coast through its latest acquisition, where it will serve government and SMB customers in the Bay Area.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

January 13, 2025

Florida-based MSP Valeo Networks is continuing to expand across the nation through its acquisition of California-based Verus Technology Solutions.

Valeo isn't saying how much it's paying for Verus, but says the move will allow it to expand and provide services within the Bay Area market. Verus has done a significant amount of work in San Francisco to develop its expertise in robotic process automation and innovative IT solutions with a focus on the financial, architectural and legal sectors.

Valeo's Travis Mack

Valeo's Travis Mack

"Our acquisition of Verus Technology Solutions is a strategic expansion into the Bay Area," said Travis Mack, CEO of Valeo Networks. "This move not only broadens our reach into a key market but also aligns with our vision to offer comprehensive managed IT services nationwide. We are thrilled to welcome Verus Technology Solutions into our family and look forward to the opportunities this brings."

Verus' Christopher Reid

Verus' Christopher Reid

"Becoming a part of Valeo Networks represents a significant milestone for Verus Technology Solutions," said Verus founder Christopher Reid. "This partnership enhances our capabilities and allows us to offer a wider range of services to our clients. I am excited about the potential for growth and innovation that comes with joining forces with the nation's leading MSSP."

Valeo Networks' MSP M&A Strategy

Verus is the 10th MSP acquisition for Valeo Networks. It's last was Alura Business Solutions of Pennsylvania in 2022. Just last week another Verus − a Minnesota-based IT service provider − was acquired by New Charter Technologies.

Valeo specializes in providing MSSP services to government agencies as well as SMBs and nonprofits and is based in Florida.

About the Author

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

