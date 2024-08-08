U.K. Follows Europe’s Lead in Clearing HPE’s Acquisition of Juniper

The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority decided HPE’s acquisition of Juniper won’t limit choice for networking customers.

Christine Horton, Contributing Editor

August 8, 2024

2 Min Read
HPE acquisition of Juniper Networks gets OK from UK
Novikov Aleksey/Shutterstock

Just days after the European regulator approved the deal, the U.K. has now given the greenlight to HPE‘s acquisition of Juniper Networks.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) had been considering whether the acquisition will stifle competition in the U.K. The watchdog was concerned the transaction may “result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services.”

But now HPE is one step closer to closing the deal with the CMA announcing Wednesday it had cleared the anticipated acquisition.

The U.S. Department of Justice is reportedly still looking at the deal and has sent a second request for further information.

A spokesperson told Bloomberg that HPE will continue working to complete “all necessary remaining reviews and secure additional clearances quickly and efficiently.”

“We continue to expect to close by the end of calendar year 2024 or early 2025,” they said.

Juniper Acquisition Will Make HPE 'More Credible'

HPE announced its plans to acquire Juniper in January. CEO Antonio Neri said he envisioned a new company post-merge, where Juniper’s AI-based networking stack is central to its offerings. More recently, Juniper’s global VP of campus and branch networking Tom Wilburn said Juniper’s technology will provide HPE with a competitive advantage on rival Cisco.

Related:European Regulator Gives Go-Ahead to HPE’s Acquisition of Juniper

Charlie Tunley, HPE’s UKIMEA partner ecosystem leader, said the acquisition of Juniper will enable HPE to “be even more credible in that market.”

HPE's Charlie Tunley

HPE's Charlie Tunley

“It’s designed to give customers and partners more choice in the market by giving us a more comprehensive portfolio,” he told Channel Futures.

Also on Wednesday, HPE announced the expansion of its AI-powered networking portfolio. It is introducing behavioral analytics-based network detection and response (NDR) capabilities. Furthermore, it's expanding its zero-trust-network-access approach to campus-based local area networks.

HPE Aruba Networking Central’s new NDR capabilities use AI models to identify unusual activity in IoT devices, network traffic patterns, connection status or dynamic device attributes that signal compromise.

Read more about:

EMEAMSPsAgents

About the Author

Christine Horton

Christine Horton

Contributing Editor, Channel Futures

Christine Horton writes about all kinds of technology from a business perspective. Specializing in the IT sales channel, she is a former editor and now regular contributor to leading channel and business publications. She has a particular focus on EMEA for Channel Futures.

See more from Christine Horton
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
Join us for MSP Summit, September 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. You don't want to miss the industry’s most innovative and inspiring gathering of business leaders focused on growing their managed services businesses. This year’s MSP Summit will help attendees stay ahead of exponentially increasing security threats, expanding their range of services through a merger or acquisition and embrace a wide range of innovative new technologies. Get notified when registration opens.
Sign Up For Special Deal