Whether it be a large vendor buying another or a small technology advisor business rolling up into a conglomerate, mergers and acquisitions remained a significant tactic in the business tech industry this year. Each and every one we covered on Channel Futures had either a direct or indirect impact on partners.

There were hundreds of channel M&A deals throughout 2024. These vary in size and market impact. Some deals were made to help expand a larger company's reach into new regions and markets. Other agreements helped companies integrate better products under their umbrella, allowing them to provide the best possible services in their particular niche. And some just change the nature of the game, blending two separate yet integral companies under a single banner.

But what deals had the most effect on the channel? Which transactions impacted the industry more than any other? We've compiled our coverage of the biggest channel M&A deals from 2024 and identified the top 10 in the slideshow above that changed the industry and affected how we view the market. These range in scope from the ongoing impact of Broadcom's acquisition of VMware to ConnectWise's acquisition of two companies that beef up its rivalry with Kaseya.