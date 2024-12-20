Top 10 Channel-Impacting M&A of 2024: HPE, Cisco ConnectWise

Billion-dollar deals and competitive acquisitions topped our list of the biggest channel-impacting M&A of 2024.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

December 23, 2024

10 Slides
Top 10 Channel-Impacting M&A of 2024

Already have an account?

HobbitArt/Shutterstock

Whether it be a large vendor buying another or a small technology advisor business rolling up into a conglomerate, mergers and acquisitions remained a significant tactic in the business tech industry this year. Each and every one we covered on Channel Futures had either a direct or indirect impact on partners.

There were hundreds of channel M&A deals throughout 2024. These vary in size and market impact. Some deals were made to help expand a larger company's reach into new regions and markets. Other agreements helped companies integrate better products under their umbrella, allowing them to provide the best possible services in their particular niche. And some just change the nature of the game, blending two separate yet integral companies under a single banner.

But what deals had the most effect on the channel? Which transactions impacted the industry more than any other? We've compiled our coverage of the biggest channel M&A deals from 2024 and identified the top 10 in the slideshow above that changed the industry and affected how we view the market. These range in scope from the ongoing impact of Broadcom's acquisition of VMware to ConnectWise's acquisition of two companies that beef up its rivalry with Kaseya.

Read more about:

MSPsVARs/SIsAgents

About the Author

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

See more from Christopher Hutton
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Mar 24 - Mar 27, 2025
The Channel Partners Conference & Expo, co-located with MSP Summit, is the gathering place for the technology services community. Agents, VARs, MSPs, integrators and service providers will converge to share ideas and drive discussion on the topics shaping our industry.
REGISTER NOW