Technology outsourcing provider Thrive is buying a New Hampshire-based IT provider to expand its market presence in New England.

Thrive on Thursday announced the acquisition of Secured Network Services (SNS), an IT provider that specializes in serving health care businesses, nonprofits and municipal governments. SNS' expertise in these areas will help Thrive adapt to incoming proposed changes to privacy and security laws in the United States, such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

Thrive's acquisition of SNS will also help to strengthen its vertical industry knowledge so that health care, nonprofit and government customers get the insights and services they need.

“SNS’ similar philosophy of providing the highest caliber of technical expertise and unwavering dedication to customers greatly resonated with us,” said Bill McLaughlin, CEO of Thrive. “Coupled with their deep vertical knowledge, SNS will ensure we continue delivering the best technology solutions to businesses across industries.”

“Our team is excited to accelerate our growth and enable our customers to have access to Thrive’s next-gen solutions,” said Kevin Low, founder & CEO of SNS. “Our mission of helping businesses get the most from their technology aligns seamlessly with Thrive’s dedication to delivering outsized ROI and the best technology outcomes for each customer. We look forward to advancing our capabilities to better help our customers navigate the complex IT landscape with Thrive’s partnership.”

Why Thrive Acquired the New Hampshire MSP

The combination of these two businesses will also ensure that customers in New England get services timely, the companies said.

The acquisition of SNS is just the latest in a string by Thrive. The company has acquired 11 other companies over the last two years, including Michigan-based Safety Net and North Carolina-centered Longleaf Network.

Thrive recently changed up its leadership, with McLaughlin taking over for former CEO Rob Stephenson in January. It also got a strategic investment from Berkshire Partners and Court Square Capital Partners.