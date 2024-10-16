Technology outsourcing provider Thrive is acquiring Michigan-based MSP Safety Net to expand its footprint in the Midwest.

Thrive, an MSSP that focuses on outsourcing for cybersecurity, cloud, networking and other IT needs, has added Safety Net to expand its client base in Michigan. Customers there should expect the same service they received from the Safety Net, Thrive claims, albeit with a new all-year-available security operations center, cybersecurity and hybrid cloud resources.

Thrive's Rob Stevenson

“Safety Net’s similar business philosophies and company culture are a perfect fit as our Midwest regional platform,” said Rob Stephenson, CEO of Thrive. “Their product and service sophistication, client-first mentality, and dedicated team of talented engineers will allow Thrive to grow in Michigan, as well as expand deeper into other Midwest markets with their strong leadership team.”

Thrive customers will now have new access to tools for incident response and remediation, managed detection and response, and dark web monitoring.

Safety Net's Tim Cerny

“With over two decades of providing strategic IT solutions to Michigan businesses, our team is excited to accept the challenge of accelerating our growth to become the premier managed services provider in the Midwest,” said Tim Cerny, CEO of Safety Net. “Our mission seamlessly aligns with Thrive’s commitment to deliver the best technology outcomes for customers. With their partnership, we look forward to elevating our technology capabilities to fulfill the rapidly emerging IT complexity that our clients face.”

Safety Net Deal 12 in 2 Years for Thrive

The Safety Net acquisition is just the latest for Thrive, which has completed 11 other M&A deals in the last two years.

Thrive's last acquisition was in July, when it acquired the North Carolina-based MSP known as The Longleaf Network. The deal helped Longleaf to get its products in the hands of more customers and allowed Thrive to expand on the East Coast.

Both companies have appeared in Channel Futures' MSP 501 rankings. Thrive ranked No. 21 on the 2023 MSP 501, while Safety Net was No. 383 in the 2024 rankings.