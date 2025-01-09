Thoma Bravo's Darktrace Acquiring Cado Security

Darktrace, which Thoma Bravo acquired last fall, is acquiring Cado Security, which offers an investigation and response automation platform.

Cado Security supports multicloud, container, serverless, SaaS and on-premises environments, removing incident response blind spots. Both Darktrace and Cado Security are based in the United Kingdom.

Darktrace expects to complete the acquisition next month. It didn’t disclose financial details of the acquisition.

Phil Pearson, Darktrace’s chief strategy officer, said supporting partners and driving growth through the channel is a significant priority for his company.

“Over the last year, we’ve made investments in evolving how we go to market with partners through initiatives like the Darktrace Defenders Partner Program,” he said. “And this acquisition comes on the heels of news yesterday about the appointment of Dan Monahan as chief partner and transformation officer of Darktrace.”

Impact of Cado Security Deal

The acquisition of Cado Security by Darktrace will be another value driver for channel partners as part of Darktrace’s broader strategy, Pearson said.

“Cado joining Darktrace can enable our partners to sell a new level of cloud security,” he said. “By incorporating Cado's advanced forensic data collection and investigation capabilities, Darktrace's AI would gain deeper insights into multicloud environments, enhancing Darktrace/Cloud's autonomous detection and response to cloud-based threats. We also intend to invest in and grow Cado’s existing products, and bring its unique capabilities to the Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform, giving partners an even wider set of capabilities to help protect their customers.”

This acquisition reinforces Darktrace’s continued investment in cloud capabilities, Pearson said.

“We successfully launched our cloud detection and response capabilities with Darktrace/Cloud for AWS in October 2023 and recently expanded to support Microsoft Azure environments in October 2024,” he said. “Our 2024 State of AI Cybersecurity report, which surveyed 1,800 security professionals around the world, found that cloud security was identified as the top area where defensive AI could have the greatest impact. We know cloud security is a top priority for our customers, and we’re committed to continually improving our capabilities in this area to better protect businesses.”

Darktrace ‘Excellent Fit’ for Cado Security

James Campbell, Cado Security’s CEO and co-founder, said Darktrace is an “excellent” fit for his company, providing an opportunity for growth and innovation while “allowing our team to advance their careers within a dynamic company deeply committed to R&D and to protecting its customers from growing cyber threats.”

“Our technologies build on each other's strengths, and we are incredibly excited to work with the Darktrace team to continue to elevate AI-driven cybersecurity capabilities for our combined global customer base,” he said.