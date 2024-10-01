Acquisition-hungry managed service provider The 20 MSP, is adding a healthcare-focused IT services provider to its portfolio.

The 20 MSP is acquiring the managed IT services division of iCoreConnect, the cloud-based software and technology company. It's the latest deal to help The 20 expand its market availability across the United States.

The 20 MSP's Tim Conkle

"When it comes to tailored managed IT services and solutions to the unique demands of health care providers, iCoreIT is at the forefront of things," The 20 founder Tim Conkle said. "Bringing them on board puts us in a very exciting position to give clients operating in that world a distinct competitive edge with tools and solutions crafted with their exact pain points and workflows in mind. We're talking about delivering industrial-leading innovation, security and compliance services to a sector that critically needs help with these things."

The 20 MSP's Expansion

This particular goal will help The 20 to provide specialized IT services within the health care sector, according to Conkle.

"We've completed our initial push into the M&A space with a flurry of MSP member acquisitions over two years, and now we're ready to start zeroing in on more specific goals and targets, which will sometimes mean going outside the group," Conkle added. "Our goal was never just to be big. We want to be big but also really, really good — and our M&A plans will continue to evolve to accommodate both of these objectives."

Adding iCoreConnect's IT services division was a rigorous process due to the company being publicly traded, The 20 MSP says. That required The 20 to be transparent with shareholders and do all it could to protect their interests during the process.

Prior to this, The 20's last acquisition was Iowa-based IT service provider Collabrance. The MSP portfolio also acquired Tech Junkies MSP, Matrix Solutions and Level 10 Technology in May. Furthermore, it brought Drivetech, Accurate Computer Solutions and Blue Cactus Consulting into its network of companies in March.