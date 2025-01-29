Tenable is acquiring Vulcan Cyber, an Israel-based cyber risk management provider, for $150 million.

Tenable said Vulcan Cyber’s capabilities will augment its exposure management platform. That will enhance customers’ ability to consolidate exposures across their security stack, prioritize risks and streamline remediation efforts across the entire attack surface.

The acquisition should close this quarter, subject to customary closing conditions.

Tenable plans to expand its Tenable One exposure management platform with Vulcan Cyber’s capabilities, including enhanced visibility, extended third-party data flows, risk prioritization and optimized remediation.

New Partner Opportunities from Vulcan Cyber Acquisition

Terry Dolce, Tenable’s executive vice president of operations, global business development and channels, said this acquisition will create new opportunities for partners across a similar security audience to that of Tenable today. Tenable has more than 5,000 global partners.

After close, Tenable says it will enable its partners to sell the capabilities offered by Vulcan Cyber focused on helping organizations with the following challenges:

Gaining visibility and control across the entire attack surface.

Prioritizing risk based on contextualized and enriched intelligence.

Fostering collaboration among security teams and remediation owners using automated workflows and remediation guidance.

Remediating more, and more relevant findings.

“We anticipate that Vulcan Cyber will give our partners another very compelling reason to sell Tenable One,” Dolce said. “Following the completion of the acquisition, Tenable will add more than 100 additional integrations, market-leading cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) capabilities, and streamlined remediation capabilities to our Tenable One platform.”

Tenable's Terry Dolce

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Tenable,” said Yaniv Bar-Dayan, Vulcan Cyber’s CEO and co-founder. “Integrating Vulcan Cyber’s capabilities into the Tenable One platform will uniquely address all exposure management use cases across the entire attack surface. For the first time at scale, security teams will be able to consolidate exposure findings from multiple sources into a single, actionable interface. We are excited to start working with Tenable and their customers to remediate exposure risk.”