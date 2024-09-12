TD Synnex Acquires Cloud Migration Company

Distribution giant TD Synnex has a deal in place to buy a cloud solutions provider in Brazil, a decision that will allow it to build a new cloud competence center and assist customers in South America with cloud migration.

TD Synnex announced the deal to acquire IPSense Cloud Migration on Thursday. The distributor will integrate IPsense Cloud Migration's sales model into its own two-tier model. This will help support business partners with a comprehensive portfolio, TD Synnex claims. It should also foster partner-to-partner programs that will help inspire collaboration and alliances.

TD Synnex's Otavio Lazarini

“Digital transformation remains a top priority for companies in Latin America, and the addition of IPsense Cloud Migration business will significantly strengthen our position and the position of our resellers as key players in the region's digital transformation journey," said Otavio Lazarini, president of Latin America and Caribbean for TD Synnex. "By combining their outstanding expertise and technical skills with our existing offerings, we are now better equipped to deliver our resellers scalable, secure, and cutting-edge cloud solutions tailored to the unique needs of our partners and their customers in the region. The creation of the cloud competence center underscores our dedication to empowering our partners with the resources they need to thrive in the cloud ecosystem."

IPsense's Luiz Herculano

"Becoming part of TD Synnex is an exciting milestone for us as it paves the way for unprecedented growth opportunities in the market," said Luiz Herculano, founding partner and director of IPsense. "Our success has been built on the knowledge and commitment of our talented team, and joining TD Synnex will let us provide even more value to partners in Brazil and eventually more broadly in [Latin America/Caribbean]. By combining our resources and expertise, we will scale our business by offering our skills to the reseller channel, driving transformation, and delivering exceptional results."

The agreement between TD Synnex and IPsense doesn't include the latter's analytics or machine learning operations. That will remain part of a separate business.

Look for this TD Synnex acquisition to close in the next one to three months.

TD Synnex recently made some significant shifts in its international leadership. The distributor announced on Sept. 3 that president of North America Peter Larocque would step down from his role, to be replaced by Reyna Thompson. The transition of power is expected to occur in late November.