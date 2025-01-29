ServiceNow consultancy CoreX is acquiring a fellow channel partner to expand and enhance its presence in Central America.

CoreX said on Wednesday that it is acquiring Volteo Digital, an Elite ServiceNow partner. The acquisition will provide the company with more than 100 ServiceNow consultants and an enhanced presence in the region. It will also acquire a Center of Excellence in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Volteo specializes in providing a configuration management database/common service data model (CMDB/CSDM), IT operations management (ITOM), customer and field service management, and industry solutions to customers in Central America.

Expect the deal to close this quarter without a significant impact on Volteo's operations in Mexico, Costa Rica and Spain.

"The ServiceNow ecosystem is experiencing unprecedented demand for digital workflow transformation," said Rick Wright, CEO of CoreX. "Volteo Digital’s deep roots in Latin America and Europe, combined with their elite technical talent and proven track record serving financial services and telecommunications clients, immediately establishes CoreX as a major player in these markets. The acquisition is about more than geographic expansion — it's about bringing together two innovative organizations to create a differentiated, scaled and industry-first consultancy in the ServiceNow space."

The acquisition is a win for ServiceNow's partner program, the company said. It will provide experts who can help these partners grow in Central America with ease and ensure customers in the region get appropriate support.

"As ServiceNow continues to globalize their industry go-to-market approach, we are entering a new phase within the ecosystem," Wright told Channel Futures. "One in which ServiceNow is asking the ecosystem to show up with deep Industry and functional knowledge and technical prowess in AI. The days of being a ServiceNow generalist partner are over as evidenced by the changes in the ServiceNow partner program. Being global, scaled, and an industry expert is becoming the new table stakes for a successful partner. The CoreX acquisition of Volteo checks many of those boxes. CoreX now has scaled teams in North America, Latin America and Europe. It also deepens our industry expertise outside of manufacturing and life sciences into telcom and financial services. We are at the early stages of consolidation within the ecosystem, and CoreX’s inorganic growth strategy is squarely focused on maintaining our leadership position in the coming years.”

The addition of Volteo will help CoreX to accelerate the hiring and training of ServiceNow professionals in Central America and enable its intended growth pattern trajectory.

"Latin America represents a massive growth opportunity for ServiceNow solutions," said Fernando Gordoa, CEO of Volteo Digital. "Bringing together Volteo Digital’s regional knowledge and established delivery capabilities with CoreX’s strategic vision, executive leadership team and investment backing creates an organization poised to capture this market opportunity. Our Center of Excellence in Guadalajara will be the foundation for this expansion, allowing us to scale our talent pool and delivery capabilities across the globe."

ServiceNow itself has been on a growth trajectory. The IT service management platform hired Citrix alumni Marc Monday to lead its Americas channel earlier this month. It also implemented a massive expansion to its global partner program, including a quadrupled investment in new incentives and specializations that should help clients to use ServiceNow's AI solutions.