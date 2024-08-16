ScanSource Acquires Advantix, Launches ISS Group

Hybrid distributor ScanSource is buying Advantix, which bills itself as a VAR-focused managed connectivity experience provider. The acquisition will help ScanSource launch its new Integrated Solutions and Services (ISS) Group.

The ISS Group will focus on developing solutions for hardware-focused VARs that will add value to a technology sale. Advantix has worked with ScanSource for more than five years to boost VARs' mobility businesses. Advantix specializes in providing mobility solutions and helping partners earn more revenue.

ScanSource's Tony Sorrentino

“The launch of our Integrated Solutions and Services group, coupled with the acquisition of Advantix, allows ScanSource hardware VARs to combine connectivity with hardware, software and services, bringing additional value to the hardware sale and enabling a complete hybrid solution. With more solutions and services comes more margin for the VAR and deeper relationships with their end users,” said Tony Sorrentino, president, ScanSource specialty technologies. “Advantix has a proven track record of helping hardware partners add recurring revenue to their practice and will be instrumental to our partners looking to wrap additional services around their hardware sales.”

Integrated Solutions and Services Leadership

The group will be led by Ansley Hoke, who ScanSource promoted to senior vice president. Hoke has been with Scansource more than 22 years.

Related:ScanSource Acquires Resourcive, Names Advisory Business President

Advantix, now a ScanSource company, will be continue to be led by Natasha Royer Coons and Nathan Brown, who share the title of president. Coons previously was CEO.

Advantix's Natasha Royer Coons

“We are thrilled to be a part of the ScanSource team,” said Coons. “By wrapping value around the hardware that ScanSource sells, we are able to help our partners stack revenue and reduce complexity when integrating solutions for their customers.”

At least one channel partner is on board with the move.

“ScanSource and Advantix have been longtime partners to Peak Technologies,” said Tony Rivers, CEO of Peak Technologies. “As a systems integrator, end-to-end mobility services are critical to our customers, and having one provider to assist us in these efforts will allow us to deliver an even higher level of service.”

It's been a busy month for ScanSource, which just last week announced the acquisition of Resourcive. That deal establishes a publicly traded technology advisor business that will source technology to end users in an agent route to market.

Friday's ISS Group news comes days before ScanSource's Partner First 2024 conference, which begins on Aug. 19. Channel Futures will be there, so keep an eye on this space for content from the event.