Salesforce Acquires Data Protection Provider Own

Buying Own gives Salesforce a comprehensive suite of data protection and loss prevention products.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

September 6, 2024

1 Min Read
Salesforce acquires Own Company
Ihar Halavach/Shutterstock

CRM giant Salesforce is buying Own Company, the data protection and management provider that helps clients protect and better understand their data.

This latest Salesforce acquisition is for $1.9 billion in cash. It will complement its current offerings and allow the company to offer a more comprehensive suite of data protection and loss prevention products. Expect the transaction to close by the end of January.

Own, launched in 2015 as Ownbackup, provides a variety of data backup tools and services for its customer base. The company has seen its valuation rise significantly in the last few years due to increased fears around cyberattacks and ransomware.

Own's Sam Gutmann

Own's Sam Gutmann

“We’re excited to join forces with Salesforce, a company that shares our commitment to data resilience and security,” said Sam Gutmann, Own CEO. “As digital transformation accelerates, our mission has expanded from preventing data loss in the cloud to helping customers protect their data, unlock business insights, and accelerate AI-driven innovation. Together with Salesforce, we’ll deliver even greater value for our customers by driving innovation, securing data, and ensuring compliance in the world’s most complex and highly regulated industries.”

Recent Salesforce Acquisitions

It's the first big acquisition by Salesforce a year after stating that it was shifting away from that growth model due to pressure from investors. The company has made some smaller acquisitions in the last few weeks, including acquiring omnichannel commerce platform PredictSpring and AI-powered voice agent Tenyx.

Read more about:

MSPs

