The U.K.-based cybersecurity provider Quorum Cyber acquired the incident response-focused company Kivu Consulting, bolstering the company's worldwide expansion in 2025.

The Kivu M&A deal was announced on Thursday. Kivu has a 15-year legacy of providing digital forensics, cyber incident response, business restoration, and ransom negotiations. Its addition to Quorum's portfolio will allow Kivu to deliver its services via three operations centers in the U.K., United States and Canada to customers around the world. The purchase will also allow Quorum Cyber to expand its presence in the insurance and legal industries, use Kivu's foundation to strengthen its alliances and solidify its status as a global threat management firm.

Quorum Cyber's Federico Charosky

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Kivu to Quorum Cyber. Kivu's reputation for excellence and its strong history in incident response perfectly complement Quorum Cyber's capabilities," Federico Charosky, CEO of Quorum Cyber said. “The integration of Kivu’s stellar incident response teams and U.S.-based SOC, together with Quorum Cyber’s existing U.K., U.S., and Canadian operations, enables us to provide unparalleled 24/7 security coverage. This transaction highlights our rapid growth among incident response and threat management providers globally, reinforcing our commitment to delivering exceptional cybersecurity solutions throughout North America, the U.K., and beyond.”

Why Quorum Cyber Agreed to Kivu M&A

Kivu's Shane Sims

“For the past 15 years, Kivu has leveraged its talent and forensic labs in the U.S. and U.K. to deliver threat intelligence-driven cybersecurity outcomes across every continent, serving organizations in all industries," Kivu CEO Shane Sims said. "Our success has been built on trusted partnerships with leaders in insurance, legal, technology, and government – all sharing the same goal of fighting cybercrime. Our acquisition by Quorum Cyber represents a strategic alignment with an organization and team that shares our mission, vision, and core values while immediately scaling our team, capabilities, and services in a big way. This is a natural next step for Kivu, and I am excited about what it means for our employees, clients, and trusted partners.”

The acquisition of Kivu was preceded by Quorum's investment in Difenda in September, which added the Canadian-based technology company to Quorum's portfolio and expanded its options for providing services to customers. The two consecutive investments reflect Quorum's aggressive growth strategies for the North America and U.K. markets.

