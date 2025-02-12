QuSecure has closed its latest round of funding with $28 million, which it will use to advance post-quantum technology and help educate partners on best practices for helping customers battle future security threats.

The funding round was led by Two Bear Capital, with assistance from Accenture. This investment will help QuSecure with product development, accelerating go-to-market initiatives and expanding the company's customer base in the government, financial and infrastructure sectors.

“The requirement to upgrade enterprise technologies to post-quantum cryptographic standards is one of the most significant undertakings facing enterprises this decade,” said Mike Goguen, founder and managing partner of Two Bear Capital. “QuSecure’s unique ability to facilitate this migration, without disruption to existing technology solutions, positions them as a pivotal player in this endeavor. We’re proud to partner with and support QuSecure during this critical and transformative period of growth and opportunity. This funding round will position QuSecure to transition from an R&D and product development company to a powerhouse focused on large-scale customer acquisition and the broad adoption of the QuProtect platform.”

The investment will help partners to embrace the quantum-safe space, according to QuSecure CEO Rebecca Krauthamer.

“2025 has already proven to be an inflection point year for enterprise and government adoption of post-quantum protections," the CEO told Channel Futures. "Large organizations are turning to their trusted partners for guidance on how to adopt best-in-class protections and we are investing heavily in our partners who are emerging as the clear leaders in the quantum-safe space. Accenture, [which] is an investor in this round, Dell, AWS, Thales and Carahsoft are a few examples.”

Why the Funding Interest in QuSecure

The investment arrived after a January executive order from the Biden Administration mandating that the government move toward quantum-safe encryption, the latest initiative taken by government officials to adopt quantum cryptography to protect U.S. security and government data. It also comes as analysts estimate the global quantum computing market will grow to $125 billion by 2030.

We told you about Accenture's strategic investment in QuSecure last month as an expansion of the two companies' partnership to support government sector customers with cryptographic technology.