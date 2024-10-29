Proofpoint Acquiring DSPM Provider Normalyze

Proofpoint is acquiring data security posture management (DSPM) provider Normalyze to enhance its human-centric security platform.

Normalyze’s AI-powered DSPM technology allows businesses to discover, classify and protect data across SaaS, PaaS, public or multicloud, on-premises and hybrid environments, while prioritizing the reduction of human-centric risks in data security.

Proofpoint isn’t saying how much it's paying for Normalyze. The acquisition should close next month, subject to customary closing conditions.

Proofpoint's Mayank Choudhary

“Today, data is at risk because of human behavior,” said Mayank Choudhary, Proofpoint’s executive vice president and general manager of data security and compliance. “Modern applications are rapidly changing, driven by small teams of developers working independently on microservices and various data sources, leading to an explosion of data. These modern applications are highly interconnected, making it hard for security teams to manage the heterogeneous and ever-growing sprawl of their data. By combining Proofpoint’s leading human-centric security platform with Normalyze’s pioneering DPSM technology, we can provide our customers with comprehensive visibility and control of their data posture so they can further mitigate human risk across their organization.”

What DSPM Provider Normalyze Brings to Proofpoint

The Normalyze DSPM platform combines insights into data, access and risk. The platform allows organizations to discover and classify data using AI; access and prioritize risk; and remediate security and compliance issues.

Normalyze’s in-place scanning and risk analysis set it apart from other DSPM solutions, providing rapid time-to-value while, minimizing security and cost challenges for data and security teams, according to Proofpoint. Normalyze also offers on-premises to cloud coverage and "excels" in human-centric risk remediation. Normalyze’s solutions are expected to become part of Proofpoint’s offering when the acquisition closes.

“With the rapid proliferation of internally developed cloud applications, and use of SaaS applications procured by teams outside of IT, security teams are faced with the daunting challenge of inconsistent visibility and control of their critical data in the cloud,” said Ravi Ithal, Normalyze’s co-founder and CTO. “As data has become increasingly difficult to secure, the driving force behind our mission and technology has been to help organizations secure the data they care about, wherever it is. By joining forces with Proofpoint, we can empower organizations to further improve their data security posture, reducing the risk of data breaches caused by human errors and help them to prioritize data loss threats.”