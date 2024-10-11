It service provider giant Presidio is getting even bigger with the acquisition of a North Carolina-based MSP.

The channel partner announced its acquisition of Internetwork Engineering (IE) on Thursday. The industry knows Internetwork best for offering custom technology solutions, consulting and operational services to midmarket customers across the Southeast. The Charlotte-based company has served clients in that market since 1996.

Internetwork's Chuck Steiner

“Joining Presidio enhances our organization’s technology depth with an immediate opportunity to offer more cloud-based services and consumption, managed services and cybersecurity,” said Chuck Steiner, CEO of Internetwork Engineering. “IE bolsters Presidio’s geographic presence and scale delivering organizational benefits to both companies. We’re excited to join forces and for the opportunities ahead for us.”

Presidio's Bob Cagnazzi

“Presidio and IE share similar outcome oriented and people-first cultures dedicated to solving complex IT challenges,” said Bob Cagnazzi, CEO at Presidio. “This strategic acquisition provides the right mix of synergies and growth opportunities for both organizations and aligns perfectly with our focus on investing in opportunities that foster growth and innovation. Together, we’re even better positioned to serve our clients and deliver best-in-class solutions across the Southeast.”

Presidio in 2024

The deal comes six months after private equity firm Clayton Dubilier and Rice acquired New York-based Presidio, which carries a value of $6 billion.

Presidio has made strides to reinforce its market value in the last year. It achieved both the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Competency and AWS Data and Analytics Competencies in August, affirming the company's technology skill and track record of achieving transformative outcomes with generative artificial intelligence.