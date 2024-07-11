Packet Fusion Gets Investment from Bridgepointe

National technology advisory firm Bridgepointe Technologies is linked up with a top performing channel partner in Packet Fusion.

Bridgepointe announced a strategic investment in Packet Fusion, making the latter a "powered by Bridgepointe" company. Specifically, Bridgepointe bought a stake in Packet Fusion's base of agency customers.

Packet Fusion, which sells technology in both agency and resale models, will continue to operate its VAR business.

Bridgepointe has been spending its war chest from Charlesbank Capital Partners, which first invested in Bridgepointe at the beginning of 2022. In addition to making pure acquisitions of companies like PPT Solutions, Bridgepointe has put funding into new and existing partners. Parallel Technologies and BlueSky IT Partners, for example, have accepted the "powered by" moniker.

Packet Fusion will leverage Bridgepointe as its tech services distributor for vendor contracts going forward.

Bridgepointe's Brian Miller

“We’re delighted to have Packet Fusion join the Bridgepointe family,” Bridgepointe co-founder and chief revenue officer Brian Miller said. “Packet Fusion’s leadership in the communications market made them an ideal fit for a strategic investment. Bridgepointe continues to build the best platform for firms like Packet Fusion to grow bigger, faster.”

What Is Packet Fusion?

Bridgepointe gave a nod to the evolution Packet Fusion has made over the last 30 years.

When now-CEO Matt Pingatore bought the company in 2002, it specialized in selling solutions from NorTel. The company adopted a unified comminications VAR business. Packet Fusion won numerous awards with ShoreTel and Mitel.

Packet Fusion's Matt Pingatore

In recent years, Packet Fusion has leaned into cloud-based unified communications (UCaaS), using the agent model to migrate customers off-premises. The agency has garnered numerous awards from TSDs such as Intelisys and Avant, and Pingatore is a Channel Futures Technology Advisor 101 honoree.

Part of the value proposition of partnering with Bridgepointe is its expertise in contact center as a service (CCaaS), bolstered by Bridgepointe's acquisition of PPT Solutions.

“Bridgepointe’s commitment to the success of [its] strategists and partners stands out; it’s a very different approach and model,” Pingatore said. “By joining forces with Bridgepointe, we’ll be able to offer our clients next-level support, including sales engineering and [customer experience]-specific services.”

Packet Fusion's Pleasanton, California-based headquarters are just across the bay from Bridgepointe's in San Mateo.

Bridgepointe Security

In other news, Bridgepointe hired Melanie Thomas as its vice president of cybersecurity. Thomas most recently worked at LevelBlue, which spun out from AT&T. She oversaw managed threat detection and response, and managed endpoint security for the MSSP.

She joins a TSD space that is competing to corner the market on security. Adding highly credible cybersecurity experts has been a big part of that battle, with Intelisys, Telarus, Avant and others all touting their own security authority.