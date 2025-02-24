NinjaOne Gets $500 Million, Tops $5 Billion ValuationNinjaOne Gets $500 Million, Tops $5 Billion Valuation

Endpoint management provider NInjaOne saw its valuation grow immensely after another investment and an increasing pattern of growth.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

February 24, 2025

NinjaOne funding
NinjaOne, which provides IT management software to MSPs, just secured a whopping $500 million in funding, bringing the company's valuation above $5 billion.

Iconiq Growth and Capital G led the funding round, with several other private investors involved. NinjaOne will use the money to drive research around autonomous endpoint management as well as expanded IT use cases improving employee device experience.

As a result, NinjaOne customers and partners will be able to save money and better serve customers, according to company leadership.

NinjaOne's Sal Sferlazza

NinjaOne's Sal Sferlazza

“All organizations are facing more risk, higher costs and lower productivity as the number of devices and applications employees use skyrockets," Sal Sferlazza, CEO and co-founder at NinjaOne, told Channel Futures. "This funding fuels our platform innovation and our overinvestment in customer and partner success, ensuring our partners have the tools to meet customers’ evolving IT needs. It also underscores the market's need for best-in-class endpoint management solutions.”

The deal will be particularly beneficial for those in the United Kingdom and Europe.

NinjaOne's Andre Schindler

NinjaOne's Andre Schindler

"NinjaOne completely disrupted the endpoint management market. We solve a growing problem all organizations face as work continues to evolve beyond the office and the number of devices and application surges — more risk, higher costs and lower productivity,” said Andre Schindler, GM, EMEA, and SVP of global sales at NinjaOne. “With this funding, we can continue to help U.K. organizations overcome these challenges by investing further in product innovations that drive real business outcomes for our U.K. and global customers. The funding also helps us triple down on our top priority — overinvesting in customer success.” 

Iconiq Growth general partner Derek Zanutto said NinjaOne "has the potential to be a generational company."

NinjaOne Valuation, Growth in 2025

The funding trend confirms NinjaOne's growth rate in recent months, as the company has expanded faster than most of its competitors in the last year. While Kaseya and ConnectWise continue to lead the market, NinjaOne and a handful of others are making strides to eat into their shares.

NinjaOne earlier this year acquired DropSuite to provide SaaS application and device backup.

