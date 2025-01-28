NinjaOne is acquiring Dropsuite, a provider of cloud backup and recovery solutions, for $252 million.

The acquisition should close in the first half of 2025, subject to approval by Dropsuite’s shareholders and other customary closing conditions.

NinjaOne’s automated endpoint management platform, with Dropsuite’s data protection suite, will help IT and MSP organizations guard against the impacts of events such as ransomware and other cyberattacks, and accidental data deletion, the companies said.

Cloud Backup Increasingly Important

Erzan Uygur, NinjaOne’s vice president of business and corporate development, said upon closing, his company will be able to extend data protection from the endpoint to SaaS applications to protect critical business data no matter where it resides, while also securing and supporting the devices employers use to access that data.

“The idea of an endpoint is evolving from a device to a user in front of us,” he said. “Employees are using more SaaS applications and devices than ever before, so it’s become increasingly important for organizations to protect and back up data wherever it lives — across both devices and applications.

Gartner reports that by 2028, three in four (75%) enterprises will prioritize backup of SaaS applications as a critical requirement. That compares to just 15% in 2024.

Upon closing, NinjaOne and its partners will be able to offer both SaaS application and device backup, Uygur said.

“Everything we do comes back to partner and customer success – this is no different,” he said. “NinjaOne has historically been a build-before-buy company. Our team spent a lot of time to ensure Dropsuite could be thoroughly integrated into the NinjaOne automated endpoint management platform and would be easy for our customers to use. This will help our partners and customers be more successful and extend their data protection.”

In terms of impact on Dropsuite’s partners, NinjaOne will share more after the acquisition closes, Uygur said.

“By joining NinjaOne, Dropsuite will be able to help provide customers with the tools needed to back up and protect endpoints and the most mission-critical SaaS applications from a single platform," said Charif El-Ansari, Dropsuite's CEO. "We are thrilled to be joining NinjaOne and look forward to working more closely upon close."

NinjaOne has been making a splash in the IT management software market, growing faster than many of its competitors last year.