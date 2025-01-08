Gemspring-backed technology advisory firm Amplix is bringing Xela Communications into its fold.

Without announcing the purchase price, Amplix said on Wednesday it's buying the New Jersey-based agency. Xela, founded in 2012, operates in the same technology/trusted advisor (TA) model as Amplix and also offers technology expense management (TEM). Xela co-founder and CEO Adam Park will lead a newly launched expense management team and report to Amplix chief technology officer Jeff Liberman.

“The addition of Xela and their talented team strengthens Amplix’s technology advisory services and represents a strategic expansion of our capabilities in technology expense management," Amplix CEO Dan Gill said. "As a trusted partner for enterprises managing service inventories and vendor relationships, Amplix will integrate Xela’s proven methodologies and best practices into the broader platform, further enhancing the value we deliver to our clients.”

Amplix's Dan Gill

Amplix said in its announcement that Xela works with clients in a variety of industries. The company also holds a deep footprint in health care, with clients like Atlantic Health System and Detroit Medical Center.

"Xela has always been committed to creating value for our clients. By becoming part of Amplix, which shares our commitment to client success, we can now offer expanded expertise, capabilities and services to help our clients maximize their technology investments," Park said. "I’m excited to contribute to Amplix’s mission and build on their strong foundation of delivering extraordinary client outcomes.”

Related:Amplix Acquisition No. 8 Brings in Twin Lights Group

Adam Park

MetTel named Park to its Hall of Fame in 2017.

Amplix Acquisition History

Amplix, which got its investment from Gemspring in late 2022, has made a handful of acquisitions in the last two years. Most recently, it announced the acquisition of Twin Lights Group. Some Amplix acquisitions have targeted specific areas of expertise, such as InflowCX's focus on customer experience (CX) consulting and CAG's focus on mobility management.

Gill recently accepted the role of CEO, following the transition of Joe DeStefano to chairman.