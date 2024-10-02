New Charter Adds Pacific Northwest MSP to Portfolio

New Charter Technologies has added yet another IT services provider to its growing platform of companies in its effort to expand support on the West Coast.

Netropole is a long-established provider in the Pacific Northwest, providing IT services to consumers for more than 30 years. The decision to join New Charter will provide the Portland-based MSP with a larger knowledge base and a community of IT professionals to support it, New Charter said.

"After 30 years in business, we had reached a point where we either had to scale up significantly on our own or look for a partner," said Dave Johnson, owner and CEO of Netropole. "I've always been cautious about partnering with companies that might disrupt what we've built, but New Charter's approach was different. They respected what we do and wanted to help us grow without changing our core values. The trust I had in their team − built over years of conversations and mutual respect − made it clear that this was the right path for us."

Netropole clients should not expect a change in service quality, outside of a strengthened support network provided through New Charter's platform and additional IT services and resources, the company said.

Netropole Is Latest New Charter M&A Deal

"Bringing Netropole into the New Charter network is a perfect example of what we're all about — keeping local companies rooted in their communities, engaged deeply with their clients and employees, while providing them with the resources to grow beyond what they thought possible," New Charter CEO Peter Melby said. "Netropole's leadership has built something special over the past three decades, and we're excited to support them in continuing that legacy."

New Charter has been very busy investing in other IT service providers this year. The last two deals featured Michigan-based MSP Dynamic Edge in August, and before that, New England-based MSP BNMC in May.

New Charter ranked No. 235 on the 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501, while many of its portfolio companies also made the list this year.