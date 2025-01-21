MSP portfolio company New Charter Technologies is adding a New York-based IT services provider to expand its offerings across the U.S.

Oval Partners-backed New Charter announced on Tuesday that it's bringing ProTech IT Solutions into its growing platform of companies via a "strategic partnership." ProTech has served small and medium-size businesses (SMs) in New York since 2012 and has grown steadily since its founding based on what it says is a trust and a passion for its customers.

ProTech IT's Johnson Abraham

“I started ProTech with a clear mission: to bring enterprise-level IT solutions to small and mid-size businesses,” said Johnson Abraham, president of ProTech IT Solutions. “Joining the New Charter platform allows us to continue that mission while tapping into an incredible network of like-minded IT providers across North America. This partnership enhances our ability to deliver the best possible solutions to our clients while maintaining our personal touch.”

Abraham said his interest was affirmed when he discovered New Charter's approach to collaboration, which he describes as a "community of peers that’s focused on collaboration, not competition."

New Charter's Peter Melby

Why ProTech Is Joining New Charter

“We are proud to welcome ProTech to the New Charter family,” said Peter Melby, CEO of New Charter Technologies. “Johnson and his team have built a company based on a tremendous client experience. It’s exactly the kind of spirit we look for in a partner. With ProTech on board, we’re doubling down on what we do best: delivering local, personalized IT service, while leveraging the strength of a nationwide network. Together, we’re raising the bar for what great IT support should look like.”

ProTech IT Solutions is already New Charter's second acquisition of 2025. The company acquired Minnesota-based Verus in early January, and Pacific Northwest-based Netropole in October.