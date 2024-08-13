New Charter Adds Michigan-Based MSP to Portfolio

Channel portfolio company New Charter Technologies has brought a Michigan-based MSP into its fold in an effort to expand market reach and service offerings.

The company said on Tuesday that it's adding Dynamic Edge, an MSP based out of Ann Arbor, Michigan. The addition will provide Dynamic Edge with centralized services, enhanced recruiting abilities and more. It will also be able to offer an enhanced client experience, the company said.

Dynamic Edge's Tim Neiman

“Client experience is at the core of what we do. This partnership allows us to maintain our high standards while tapping into New Charter’s resources to grow our company and better serve our clients," Dynamic Edge CEO Tim Neiman said. "We now have the opportunity to bring our level of client experience and service to more clients and end users at a faster pace.”

Dynamic Edge presented the deal as a major stepping stone for the company.

Dynamic Edge's Mike Robins

"Joining New Charter is a big step forward for us," Dynamic Edge COO Mike Robins said. "We're thrilled about the new opportunities this partnership brings, like sharing resources and boosting our operations. We are truly committed to delivering new and creative solutions that adapt to our clients' changing needs."

Dynamic is not the only MSP getting a New Charter investment this year. IT consultancy BNMC agreed to a partnership with New Charter in May.

Several New Charter companies, including New Charter itself, landed on the 2024 MSP 501.