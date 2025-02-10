Portfolio-focused New Charter Technology has acquired an AI integration company that serves and enables managed service providers.

New Charter announced on Monday the acquisition of Orchestrate AI Labs. This AI integration company might not be a household name, but it has provided new solutions for bringing AI models to service delivery models.

The acquisition will lead to some leadership changes, including Orchestrate AI CEO and co-founder Ryan Barton stepping into the role of chief innovation officer at New Charter.

The acquisition of Orchestrate AI Labs is notable for New Charter due to its place in the company's portfolio.

"Over the last year, we've undergone a redefinition from the idea that we've done over 20 acquisitions," Peter Melby, CEO of New Charter Technologies, told Channel Futures. "We had really great organizations, but we knew that we wanted to be unique in this market. We haven't changed our mission, but our vision for what [New Charter can be] has grown. I started looking at what we needed to do to be the organization we're capable of [being]. The industry has a gap where we're looking to vendors to solve our next-generation service."

Why an AI Integration Startup

Orchestrate AI's Ryan Barton

"Joining New Charter and this whole play is all part of an arc, which is, 'How does technology serve people? How does it serve people's lives? How does it enrich their lives? How do we help people to flourish and not, and not just think about the technology?'" Orchestrate AI co-founder Ryan Barton told Channel Futures. "So what Orchestrate AI Labs is focused on is how to understand and get close to this novel invention of tremendous power that's being represented through the invention of these large language models (LLMs). We are now in a world where hundreds of billions of dollars fuel this ecosystem − if not trillions of dollars − focused on creating more and more powerful and intelligent AI models. So our question was, 'How will that fundamentally change the lives of the people in the MSP space, our clients, SMBs everywhere?' AI changes core assumptions of how the business world works and how technology works and integrates."

Orchestrate AI has remained on "stealth mode" since it founded, with no clients so far. But Melby was impressed with how "much more nuanced it was compared to some of the solutions that we saw in the broad market" as well as Orchestrate's ability to focus on the "nuances of what an MSP needed."

New Charter has been quite active with acquisitions since the start of the year. In addition to Orchestrate AI Labs, the company acquired New York-based ProTech IT Solutions and Minnesota-based Verus in January.

Melby replaced longtime New Charter CEO Mitch Morgan, who retired, last year. It was a promotion from chief revenue officer.