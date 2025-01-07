New Charter Technologies has taken a big first step in 2025 with its acquisition of a Midwest MSP that will help to strengthen its offerings for customers in the region.

The portfolio company announced on Tuesday that it is acquiring Verus, a Minneapolis-based IT service provider with a focus on co-managed services designed for lean internal IT teams. The channel knows Verus for its expertise in infrastructure, cloud strategy and security. New Charter's acquisition of the Midwest MSP will provide Verus with a larger pool of resources, shared operational support and nationwide IT network expertise.

Verus' Kevin Willette

“We’ve always been driven by the goal of being the best co-managed IT platform, and joining New Charter allows us to accelerate that mission,” said Kevin Willette, president of Verus. “The ability to tap into the resources, talent and operational support across New Charter’s ecosystem opens new opportunities for growth and innovation."

There was a very strong cultural match between the two companies, according to Willette.

“It’s not just about business fit — it’s about people fit,” Willette noted. “From our earliest conversations, it was clear that New Charter’s people-first approach aligned with our values. It’s a team we’re excited to build with," the president said.

Why New Charter Acquired Midwest MSP Verus

New Charter's Peter Melby

"Verus brings a powerful dimension to our platform with their deep experience in co-managed IT services. Their people-first philosophy couldn’t be a better match for our culture. Together, we’re in a great position to bring even more value to our clients and open the door to new growth opportunities," said New Charter CEO Peter Melby. "With increasing demand for deep IT specialty and hybrid management models, having a partner like Verus − who really knows how to collaborate with internal IT teams − makes us even stronger as a network. And, stronger for our clients."

Verus is New Charter's latest M&A acquisition and the first in 2025. In the company's last deal, New Charter bought Pacific Northwest-based Netropole in October to help provide access to its products in that region.