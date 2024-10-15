Netrio, Success Merge to Form SMB-Focused MSP

The two IT companies will combine their resources to focuses on SMBs' IT needs.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

October 15, 2024

Netrio and Success Computer Consulting, two U.S.-based MSPs, will merge with the goal of providing full-service IT services to small and medium-size businesses (SMBs).

The two companies now expect to better drive innovation, efficiency and growth for their clients while also reducing cybersecurity risks. The combined company will focus on providing managed IT services, managed cybersecurity and cloud services to its SMB customer base.

"Since 2017, Netrio has made channel partners the foundation of our go-to-market strategy, becoming the first MSP to join technology service distributor (TSD) portfolios as a trusted supplier," Mike Cromwell, chief revenue officer at Netrio, told Channel Futures. "Our partners have been the engine of our industry-leading growth, and this merger only strengthens our commitment to the channel. Together, we’re expanding our solutions, widening our reach, and empowering partners to deliver unmatched value to their clients. Channel partners remain central to our strategy, and we’re investing even more in resources and tools to help trusted advisors drive business success."

SMB IT Needs Core to Netrio-Success Deal

“In today's technology landscape, businesses face a wide range of platform choices across cloud, security and productivity solutions,” said Brandon Nohr, chief technology officer at Success. “By joining forces with Netrio, we're creating an organization with the depth of expertise to help customers navigate these complex decisions and implement the right platforms to meet their specific needs. Our combined knowledge, experience and talent will enable us to serve as a trusted advisor to our clients, helping them make strategic technology investments that drive real business value.”

Focus Investment Banking served as financial advisor for Success, while Q Advisors assisted Netrio with the transaction.

Success ranked No. 352 on the 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501.

