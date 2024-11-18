Netrio, Success Acquire MSP PCA Technology Group

Fresh off their merger last month, the newly combined Netrio and Success Computer Consulting are acquiring New York-based IT services firm PCA Technology Group, the latest effort by the company to expand its presence in the United States.

PCA Technology Group has been in the IT services business for 30 years. Its expertise with SMB customers and a client-centric approach aligns with the mission of Netrio and Success, the companies said. PCA offers managed IT services and custom application development.

This is the first acquisition by Netrio and Success since their October merger.

PCA Technology Group Brings Custom App Development to Netrio-Success

“This acquisition comes at a pivotal moment in our evolution as a company,” said Gina Murphy, president and chief transformation officer of Netrio and Success. “With PCA, we’re gaining valuable expertise and capabilities in the custom application development space, allowing us to deliver even more value to our clients. And PCA’s history of understanding small and midmarket organizations’ needs and becoming an extension of their teams is exactly the approach we are looking for.”

“Serving the IT needs of small and midmarket clients has been our focus from day one, so becoming part of the Netrio and Success organization immediately felt like the ideal fit,” said Steve Szubinski, President of PCA Technology Group. “By joining a dynamic, growing, client-focused group we can enhance our competitive position and continue to deliver the hands-on approach that PCA was founded upon. Most importantly, it creates more opportunities for our employees and gives them access to more resources.”

Netrio and Success combined forces in October 2024 to create one of the largest full-service IT MSPs in the United States, focusing on serving SMBs. The merger allowed the two companies to combine their knowledge and skills to better serve customers across the United States. The merger reflects that interest of expanding in order to serve that community better.

PCA ranked No. 478 on the 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501, while Success was No. 358.