Email security provider Mimecast has acquired Code42 to enhance its human risk management capabilities.

Code42 provides cloud-native insider threat management and data loss prevention. Mimecast previously acquired Elevate Security, which gave it new human risk management capabilities.

Mimecast didn’t disclose financial details of its Code42 acquisition. It said this acquisition marks a critical step in its strategy to “revolutionize how organizations manage and mitigate human-centered security risks.”

Increased Human Risk Management

Marc van Zadelhoff, Mimecast’s CEO, said his company’s platform stands out by focusing on the “critical moment of risk – a person opening their laptop.”

“Unlike fragmented point solutions, Mimecast provides a connected approach that is engineered to offer complete visibility and strategic insight across customers’ ecosystems, enabling intervention that helps them prevent costly incidents caused by insider risk and data exfiltration,” he said. “Integrating leading solutions like Code42 broadens and deepens our proven security and human risk management capabilities.”

Code42 allows companies to guard their data from exposure, loss, leak and theft, and respond faster to incidents. This acquisition will enable businesses to gain visibility and strategic insight across the expanding attack surface, according to Mimecast.

Mimecast said it will continue to maintain and support the existing Code42 customer base. Code42's Incydr product is now available for sale to Mimecast customers and these capabilities will be integrated into the Mimecast platform over the coming months.

“Employee collaboration is at the heart of successful organizations today,” said Joe Payne, Code42’s president and CEO. “Protecting organizations from data exfiltration requires enhanced visibility into risky user activities across email, collaboration platforms, web, cloud and more. By joining forces with Mimecast, we can help customers quickly detect and respond to threats across their expansive digital environments.”

Mimecast earlier this year bought another provider of human risk management in Elevate Security.