On the heels of its Code42 acquisition, email security provider Mimecast has acquired Aware to further bolster its human risk management (HRM) platform.

Mimecast will embed Aware’s collaboration security solution in its HRM platform. That will strengthen its collaboration security and compliance offerings, and accelerate innovation, the company said.

Mimecast isn’t saying how much it's paying for Aware.

Adding Aware to HRM Platform ‘No-Brainer’

Stan de Boisset, Mimecast's senior vice president of worldwide partners, said this acquisition is a “natural progression” of his company’s business strategy and brand vision.

“We’re hyper-focused on revolutionizing how organizations manage and mitigate risk across their digital ecosystems from email to collaboration platforms like Slack and Microsoft Teams,” he said. “Recently we announced our connected HRM platform to help our customers accomplish just this. Bringing Aware into the fold and adding their innovative AI solutions to our HRM platform was a no-brainer. Their technology fits seamlessly into our HRM platform. Their innovative solution helps prevent data exfiltration and improves compliance, ultimately providing organizations with a deeper understanding of their risk landscape, which is critical in the modern digital workspace. Aware’s platform will allow us to continue investing in AI models, strengthening collaboration security offerings and transforming HRM.”

Aware’s platform brings new, valuable benefits to Mimecast’s partners and customers, starting with AI, de Boisset said. Aware’s advanced AI-powered capabilities can analyze human behavior, and ensure “state-of-the-art” security and compliance.

“Additionally, the platform seamlessly integrates into leading collaboration tools that organizations rely on to keep their workforces connected and secure, such as Slack, Teams, Zoom, Google, Meta Workplace and others,” he said. “Providing enhanced contextual intelligence, Aware helps organizations gather the right data and provides unprecedented visibility into workplace collaboration.”

Impact On Aware Partners

As it begins the integration process, Mimecast will review Aware’s partner offerings and benefits, de Boisset said.

“From there, we will begin embedding their partners into our own Mimecast Partner One program,” he said.

“Businesses are facing new, dangerous security threats that reach beyond email to everywhere employees collaborate to get work done,” said Jeff Schumann, Aware’s CEO and co-founder. “Adding to the expanded attack surface, humans have become the new endpoints and the greatest risk to any business, making critical Aware’s ability to leverage AI to understand context and behavior in conversations, and surface real-time insider threats at scale. AI is not a standalone solution that can solve all cybersecurity problems. We believe the true power of AI technology lies in the ability to leverage it to understand the nuanced human element of threats. We’re thrilled to join Mimecast and help customers identify potential issues and opportunities within collaboration, and better protect the collaborative work surface.”

Earlier this summer, Mimecast acquired Code42 to enhance its HRM capabilities.