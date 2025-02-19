Menlo Security, which specializes in enterprise browser security, is buying data and file security platform Votiro to beef up its data-loss prevention capabilities.

Menlo expects to create a comprehensive workspace security solution through the acquisition. Votiro's assets, in particular, help ensure that files downloaded or uploaded via browsers and other channels are safe. Menlo's Security solution will also deliver zero trust access, allowing customers to securely access applications without worrying about data leakage.

Menlo Security's Amir Ben-Efraim

“Acquiring Votiro expands the capabilities of our product offerings and delivers a workspace security solution unlike anything else on the market. This solidifies our market leadership and empowers enterprises to secure their data across every business-critical workflow, all while enabling them to move at the speed of modern work,” said Amir Ben-Efraim, co-founder and CEO of Menlo Security. “Menlo has led the way in enterprise browser security for over 10 years. Now, we're transforming the future of workspace security.”

Menlo Security, Votiro Collaboration

Menlo's HEATShield AI will also be available with Votiro's data detection and response solution, which aims to simplify data loss prevention and data masking for administrators.

Votiro's Ravi Srinivasan

“Votiro has built a unique and highly effective approach to protecting data in the modern work environment — an approach that complements Menlo Security technology and philosophies very well,” said Ravi Srinivasan, CEO of Votiro. “As a trusted industry leader with a strong track record supporting millions of users worldwide, Menlo is an ideal fit for Votiro. I look forward to working alongside the talented team at Menlo to make this a smooth transition for our customers, employees and partners, and am confident this next chapter will prove to be a rewarding and productive experience for all.”

Menlo's purchase of Votiro arrives months after Menlo reported annual recurring revenue of $100 million, reflecting the large number of government agencies and enterprises that rely on its technology.

Menlo Security also changed leadership in November when it appointed former Sophos executive Bill Robbins as its president.