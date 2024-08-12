Latest Channel M&A: VMware EUC Rebrand, Insight, Exabeam, More

VMware EUC rebranded after being booted by Broadcom. Exabeam closed a deal, Insight got an acquisition done, and some big European distributors made purchases.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

August 13, 2024

12 Slides
Channel M&A in July featured big deals.
Atstock Productions/Shutterstock

This month's look at the biggest channel-impacting M&A in the tech industry features a cross-section of important mergers and acquisitions by security vendors, giant channel partners, growing technology advisors and many more.

First up is VMware EUC, the Broadcom castoff, that rebranded with a mission that looks to the future.

Solutions integration behemoth Insight, No. 1 on the 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501, made a key move in Europe.

Speaking of Europe, two of the continent's best-known distributors made mega deals of their own.

Then there was the deal that didn't happen. We'll break down why Wiz turned down Google's advances like few do.

All that and more in the latest summary of channel M&A deals. See the slideshow above to learn more. You can also see last month's edition if you missed it.

Read more about:

VARs/SIsMSPsAgentsEMEA

About the Author

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

See more from Christopher Hutton
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
Join us for MSP Summit, September 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. You don't want to miss the industry’s most innovative and inspiring gathering of business leaders focused on growing their managed services businesses. This year’s MSP Summit will help attendees stay ahead of exponentially increasing security threats, expanding their range of services through a merger or acquisition and embrace a wide range of innovative new technologies. Get notified when registration opens.
Sign Up For Special Deal