This month's look at the biggest channel-impacting M&A in the tech industry features a cross-section of important mergers and acquisitions by security vendors, giant channel partners, growing technology advisors and many more.

First up is VMware EUC, the Broadcom castoff, that rebranded with a mission that looks to the future.

Solutions integration behemoth Insight, No. 1 on the 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501, made a key move in Europe.

Speaking of Europe, two of the continent's best-known distributors made mega deals of their own.

Then there was the deal that didn't happen. We'll break down why Wiz turned down Google's advances like few do.

All that and more in the latest summary of channel M&A deals. See the slideshow above to learn more. You can also see last month's edition if you missed it.