Latest Channel M&A Deals: Cisco, Comcast

Cisco, Comcast and Blackberry were all big names in the top channel M&A deals featured in Dec. 2024.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

January 10, 2025

Channel M&A deals of December 2024

Mergers and acquisitions did not stop as 2024 wrapped up this December.

Welcome to Channel Futures' monthly roundup of the mergers and acquisitions that affected channel companies. While business often slows down in December, the deals and acquisitions did not at all. Several businesses continued to make M&A deals that helped expand their offerings and market presence.

For example, Cisco strengthened its threat detection offerings with the purchase of a leading developer. Comcast Business also invested into expanding its carrier offerings with the agreement to buy Nitel. There were also several deals designed to help companies expand where they're available, expanding their international presence in the process.

You can read about all of these deals and more in our coverage of the December channel M&A deals through the slideshow above.

About the Author

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

See more from Christopher Hutton
