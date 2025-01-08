Mergers and acquisitions did not stop as 2024 wrapped up this December.

Welcome to Channel Futures' monthly roundup of the mergers and acquisitions that affected channel companies. While business often slows down in December, the deals and acquisitions did not at all. Several businesses continued to make M&A deals that helped expand their offerings and market presence.

For example, Cisco strengthened its threat detection offerings with the purchase of a leading developer. Comcast Business also invested into expanding its carrier offerings with the agreement to buy Nitel. There were also several deals designed to help companies expand where they're available, expanding their international presence in the process.

You can read about all of these deals and more in our coverage of the December channel M&A deals through the slideshow above.

Check out the previous monthly M&A roundup if you missed it.