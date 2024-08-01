An Iowa-based IT service provider is the latest 20 MSP acquisition this year, expanding the company's availability across the United States.

The company announced on Thursday that it has acquired Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based MSP Collabrance. This latest purchase will be the ninth company The 20 MSP has acquired in 2024, and the 35th since it began its pattern of acquisitions in 2022.

The 20's Tim Conkle

"We've been fans of Collabrance and their team for some time, and there's a lot of mutual respect surrounding this deal — and a lot of excitement about the future," said The 20 CEO Tim Conkle. "People, process and culture are what drive success in this industry, and Collabrance has all three. This is a win for us, a win for Collabrance, and above all, a win for our collective client base, who can expect continued great service, bolstered by enhanced capabilities and The 20's around-the-clock support."

GreatAmerica Financial Services founded Collabrance in 2009 and it has flourished in the channel ever since. Its latest victory was claiming the No. 18 spot on the 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 list.

GreatAmerica's Martin Golobic

"We're excited to see Collabrance take the successful model they've built and elevate it under the direction of The 20," said Martin Golobic, CEO of Collabrance parent company GreatAmerica. "We created Collabrance to provide another business opportunity for many of our existing GreatAmerica customers and have been so proud of what they've accomplished. The synergies between our and The 20's business tenets were obvious when we first met. This acquisition allows our Collabrance team to do what they do best – service customers – and allows them to do it with the same integrity and care that they have for the past fifteen years."

Collabrance will retain its own brand, The 20 MSP emphasized, including all of its employees and staff.

The 20 acquired Tech Junkies MSP, Matrix Solutions and Level 10 Technology in May. It also brought Drivetech, Accurate Computer Solutions and Blue Cactus Consulting into its network of companies in March.

"While it's true we're acquiring MSPs at a fast clip, there's absolutely nothing rushed about our process," Conkle said about past acquisitions. "That's because we prioritize alignment in our selection of acquisition targets. This is essential to the end game, which is of course building a truly national MSP with uniformly excellent service."