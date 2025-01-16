Lenovo’s latest acquisition is Infinidat, an Israel-based enterprise storage provider.

This is Lenovo’s first acquisition in Israel. The company said the acquisition supports its growth strategy to "offer differentiated technology solutions." In addition it will further strengthen Lenovo’s enterprise storage offerings globally, the company said.

Lenovo isn’t disclosing financial details of the acquisition. Completion is subject to customary regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

Infinidat supports businesses and service providers with what it calls "platform-native" primary and secondary storage architecture.

Infinidat's Eric Herzog

Eric Herzog, Infinidat's chief marketing officer, tells us there are an "incredible" number of synergies between Lenovo and Infinidat.

"Both Lenovo and Infinidat are exceedingly strong in the channel, and we expect this to continue after the acquisition," he said.

Infinidat expands Lenovo's storage portfolio with a high-end enterprise solution, which Lenovo has not had to offer its partners in the past, Herzog said.

"Secondly, Lenovo has a strong high-end server business," he said. "With this combination, partners will be able to combine high-end servers with a high-end enterprise customer base. Our expertise in high-performance, high-end enterprise storage solutions will unlock new revenue opportunities for Lenovo’s storage business and Lenovo’s partners."

Early feedback from partners on the pending acquisition is positive, Herzog said.

Infinidat Acquisition Expands Lenovo Enterprise Storage

“Lenovo offers a comprehensive range of storage solutions designed with a customer-centric, data-first approach to meet diverse enterprise needs,” said Greg Huff, chief technical officer of Lenovo’s infrastructure solutions group. “With the acquisition of Infinidat, we are excited and well-positioned to accelerate innovation and deliver greater value for our customers. Infinidat’s expertise in high-performance, high-end data storage solutions broadens the scope of our products, and together, we will drive new opportunities for growth.”

The acquisition should build on Lenovo’s existing position in the entry and mid-range enterprise storage market.

Infinidat acquisition opens opportunities for "high-end enterprise storage products" within Lenovo, as well as revenue opportunities for the group’s storage business, according to Lenovo.

“Infinidat delivers award-winning, high-end enterprise storage solutions, providing an exceptional customer experience and guaranteed SLAs with unmatched performance, availability, cyber resilience and recovery, and petabyte-scale economics,” said Phil Bullinger, Infinidat’s CEO. “With Lenovo’s extensive global capabilities, we look forward to expanding the comprehensive value we provide to enterprise and service provider customers across on-premises and hybrid multicloud environments.”

