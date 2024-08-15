HPE Expands GreenLake with Morpheus Data Acquisition

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is to expand the hybrid capabilities of the HPE GreenLake cloud with the acquisition of cloud management platform, Morpheus Data.

The acquisition extends HPE’s presence in the intelligent cloud operations market, which IDC projects will hit $36 billion by 2027.

HPE also said Morpheus’ cloud management software will solidify it as the first vendor with a full suite of capabilities across the hybrid cloud stack.

HPE GreenLake Cloud 'De Facto Platform' For Hybrid IT

HPE believes that unifying hybrid capabilities on a single platform will be critical as enterprises grapple with IT estates that are more heterogenous and complex to manage.

“The complexity of today’s fragmented IT environments drives up costs and stifles innovation,” said Fidelma Russo, EVP and general manager, hybrid cloud and HPE CTO. “Enterprises urgently need a unified platform to simplify IT complexity and accelerate innovation, regardless of whether they use public or private cloud infrastructure. With the acquisition of Morpheus Data, we will take the next major leap to make HPE GreenLake cloud the de facto platform for innovating across hybrid IT.”

Complex Fragmented IT Landscape

HPE will integrate Morpheus’ technology with HPE GreenLake cloud and HPE’s private cloud portfolio. The company will continue to offer it as standalone software.

HPE noted that the new features will complement the AI-driven observability from HPE’s 2023 OpsRamp acquisition, by adding multicloud automation and orchestration.

The vendor said HPE GreenLake customers will be able to provision and manage almost any workload across traditional and modern cloud environments, including brownfield private and public infrastructure.

Additionally, HPE GreenLake will leverage Morpheus’ FinOps capabilities to help customers understand their cloud spend, put guardrails around usage and optimize their workloads.

“This acquisition is the result of a long-term relationship between HPE and Morpheus Data that has already proven successful with customers,” said Brian Wheeler, co-founder and CEO, Morpheus Data. “Together we will be able to help more customers transform their multicloud, multivendor IT estates to thrive and innovate in this increasingly complex and fragmented IT landscape.”

HPE GreenLake Offerings for Partners

Last November, HPE announced updates to its Partner Ready Vantage Program, including new service offerings around HPE GreenLake. Partners are now able to layer their own services and customization on top of HPE GreenLake.

The vendor also said it has several competencies available in which partners can participate, aligned with HPE’s strategy for edge, hybrid cloud and AI, with additional competencies coming later this year.

Expect the Morpheus acquisition to close in its fiscal fourth quarter, which ends Oct. 31, subject to conditions.