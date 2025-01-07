1Password partners will get new opportunities from the identity security provider’s acquisition of Trelica.

Trelica provides SaaS access management. With Trelica, 1Password can help security teams discover and manage access to previously unknown and unmanaged apps used in the workplace.

This is the largest acquisition by company revenue in 1Password’s history. It’s also the most significant acquisition since the identity security provider rolled out its new Extended Access Management (XAM) platform strategy in May 2024.

Impact of Trelica Acquisition on 1Password Partners

David Faugno, 1Password’s co-CEO, said the acquisition of Trelica is “transformative” in tackling SaaS sprawl and shadow IT, and creates “exciting” new opportunities for 1Password partners.

1Password's David Faugno

“This move accelerates the delivery of 1Password XAM, creating new opportunities for partnerships,” he said. “For example, with Trelica’s 300-plus direct SaaS integrations, partners can immediately leverage expanded capabilities with 1Password’s Enterprise Password Manager and Device Trust products.“

By accelerating delivery of its full suite of XAM capabilities, 1Password will close a "significant" security and productivity gap for organizations of all sizes, expanding wallet share across its more than 150,000 business customers, Faugno said.

Related:1Password, Ingram Micro Enter Distribution Agreement

This acquisition reinforces 1Password’s commitment to being the vendor of choice for both customers and partners, he said.

“By integrating Trelica’s advanced SaaS access management capabilities, we’re extending our ability to meet the evolving security needs of modern organizations,” Faugno said. “For our business strategy, it means delivering a more comprehensive platform that secures every sign-in to every app on every device, providing unmatched value to our customers. From a channel perspective, it enhances our partners’ ability to address SaaS sprawl and shadow IT, while driving efficiency and compliance for their clients, positioning 1Password as the go-to partner for seamlessly bridging security and productivity.”

Deeper Integrations Planned

While Trelica is early in its commercial journey, it provides a “great solution with an enviable list of customers, and we will begin cross-selling it to our customer base as swiftly as possible,” Faugno said.

“In addition to that, in the months ahead, we’ll integrate Trelica more deeply with 1Password Enterprise Password Manager and Device Trust to unlock even greater value for customers with XAM, including advancing passwordless security,” he said. “This positions 1Password as a more comprehensive security partner, enabling us to serve a broader audience while reinforcing our leadership in access management.”

Related:Veracode Acquires Phylum Technology Assets

“Joining 1Password opens up incredible possibilities to address the critical security challenges organizations face,” said Iain McGhee, Trelica’s co-founder. “We’re excited to join 1Password in the mission to secure the modern workforce by enabling employees to safely use the apps they need, while empowering security teams with the visibility, automated onboarding and offboarding, and access governance and controls required to protect their organization.”