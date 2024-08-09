Fulcrum IT Partners Acquires Cybersecurity Provider Fortress

Fulcrum IT Providers will add Fortress in the future, allowing partners access to its cyber and service desk offerings.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

August 9, 2024

MSP M&A: Fulcrum Group buying Fortress
Fulcrum IT Partners, the international IT solutions portfolio, is buying Fortress SRM, a cybersecurity solution provider, to expand its security tool options.

Fulcrum IT Partners announced the acquisition intent on Friday, noting how Fortress' addition would add a number of new items to Fulcrum's portfolio, including 24/7 U.S. security operations centers (SOC) and IT managed service desk. Fortress' products will fully integrate into Fulcrum's AI tools by the end of the deal, making them available to all of Fulcrum's MSP partners.

"Our acquisition of Fortress will mark a pivotal moment for Fulcrum, our customers, and vendor partners as we bolster our cybersecurity offerings and advance our verticalized AI-driven platforms," said Kyle Lanzinger, president of Fulcrum. "We are excited to welcome the talented team from Fortress and look forward to integrating their expertise to further enhance our customers' insurability and security posture."

The acquisition will also allow Fulcrum to enhance its existing hybrid AI capabilities by adding Fortress' cyber and service desk offerings to its suite of tools.

Fulcrum also announced it has partnered with endpoint management company MCPC to provide the the tools required to scale its cybersecurity capabilities.

