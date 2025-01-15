Flexera Expands FinOps Support Through NetAppDealFlexera Expands FinOps Support Through NetAppDeal

NetApp provided Flexera with its Spot service, which will expand what options it can provide in the FinOps support marketplace.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

January 15, 2025

Finops Support acquisition by Flexera
The risk management-focused Flexera is acquiring a FinOps business from NetApp in order to enhance its customer and partner support by serving those particular needs internally.

The company announced on Wednesday that it had acquired the Spot by NetApp FinOps business from NetApp. The acquisition will allow Flexera to manage growing multi-cloud cost and FinOps needs across a broader range of services from hybrid cloud, SaaS applications and containers. The Spot solutions in particular will provide continuous automation, optimization and insights into an organization's cloud infrastructure and applications. These will also include things like the Kubernetes cost management and commitment management. The deal was finalized with an undisclosed sum.

“A tsunami of artificial intelligence applications is exponentially increasing organizations’ consumption of cloud resources,” Flexera president and CEO Jim Ryan said. “Yet, we hear from many organizations about the difficulty in answering basic questions like ‘What technology services do we use?’ and ‘Why are our cloud bills so high?’ Our acquisition of Spot is the next step in Flexera’s strategic plan to provide organizations with a full panorama of their technology spend and risk across the entire IT ecosystem. We want to make it easy for anyone to find and analyze any data related to spend and risk for any kind of technology, anywhere it lives.”

Why NetApp Sold FinOps Support Tools

“This decision reflects NetApp’s sharpened focus and underscores our commitment to intelligent data infrastructure and long-term growth opportunities,” said Haiyan Son, NetApp executive vice president of intelligent operations services. “After a thorough evaluation, it is clear that Flexera’s established expertise and global reach provide the ideal environment for the Spot business to thrive and scale. This move not only allows the Spot team and portfolio to unlock their full potential within Flexera’s ecosystem but also reinforces our dedication to driving value creation and achieving our ambitious growth objectives.”

Flexera revamped its partner program back in December with an enormous investment. The revamp was used to streamline and reflect the current partner program by bringing Flexera and Snow Software benefits together into a single place. It also helped expand Flexera's focus on MSPs by offering additional capabilities in the FinOps market, enhanced IT asset management (ITAM) features and plans to expand into SaaS management.

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

