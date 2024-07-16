Exabeam-LogRhythm Merger Closes, Providing More for Partners
The combined company will retain the Exabeam name.
July 17, 2024
Fox_Ana/Shutterstock
Channel Futures: How will Exabeam and LogRhythm partners benefit from this merger? Will the merger create new opportunities for them? If so, how?
Exabeam's Steve Wilson
Steve Wilson: Our commitment to our partners remains a top priority. This merger will only strengthen our global channel as we will have more channel partners around the world and more company resources to dedicate to their success. The combination of Exabeam and LogRhythm creates the single largest stand-alone AI-driven security operations and analytics organization with a history of being channel committed and dedicated. We only expect our relationship with our global channel partners to increase as we continue to be the most viable alternative to larger, direct-focused organizations who possess security capabilities as a small aspect of their broader business.
CF: Will the merger give the company and its partners a competitive advantage? If so, how?
SW: The merger is intended to create a stronger foundation from which we can serve our partners. Benefits include enhanced product offerings, access to more extensive resources and the potential for expanded collaborative initiatives. In addition, Exabeam will continue to provide extensive enablement and sales programs to help partners enjoy services margin on top of the product sale, including robust managed service offerings and partner-branded deployment services.
CF: Will the two companies’ partner programs and partner ecosystems merge? If so, what will be the process and timeline?
SW: There is no change for the immediate term. As we progress through our integration efforts, we will look to align both channel programs, bringing the best attributes from both programs to bear with our channel community.
CF: Who will lead the combined company’s channel?
Exabeam's Ken Hammond
SW: Ken Hammond will serve as the vice president of worldwide channels and strategic alliances for the combined organization. Ken is an Exabeam veteran with deep history and relationships within the channel community.
CF: What sort of feedback has Exabeam received from partners about the merger?
SW: Our recent merger has garnered overwhelmingly positive feedback from our partners. They've expressed enthusiasm about the expanded opportunities, enhanced capabilities and strengthened market position that this union brings. Their support underscores our confidence in the strategic benefits of this merger and reinforces our commitment to delivering even greater value to our customers and stakeholders.
Exabeam CEO Christopher O’Malley said by merging “cutting-edge, AI-driven technology from Exabeam with the unmatched data integrity of LogRhythm, we are setting a new, unparalleled standard for security operations.”
“Together, our combined expertise, innovation velocity and vision will propel AI-driven cybersecurity solutions to new heights,” he said. “Unlike the tech conglomerates that have left customers exposed in the critical battle against cyberattacks, our unwavering focus remains on empowering the true heroes of security. Good enough is not enough in the mission-critical matter of security operations. Today, we are proud to deliver a best-of-breed SIEM and UEBA experience purposefully and tenaciously focused on customer success.”
Exabeam CEO Christopher O’Malley said by merging “cutting-edge, AI-driven technology from Exabeam with the unmatched data integrity of LogRhythm, we are setting a new, unparalleled standard for security operations.”
“Together, our combined expertise, innovation velocity and vision will propel AI-driven cybersecurity solutions to new heights,” he said. “Unlike the tech conglomerates that have left customers exposed in the critical battle against cyberattacks, our unwavering focus remains on empowering the true heroes of security. Good enough is not enough in the mission-critical matter of security operations. Today, we are proud to deliver a best-of-breed SIEM and UEBA experience purposefully and tenaciously focused on customer success.”
The Exabeam-LogRhythm merger is now complete, strengthening the combined company’s global channel.
The Exabeam-LogRhythm merger brings together two security information and event management (SIEM), and user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) providers. Exabeam delivers AI and automation for accelerated threat detection, investigation and response (TDIR), and partners know LogRhythm for its data ingestion.
The company said it will retain the Exabeam name and refresh the visual brand to represent the merging of “two industry leaders” and honor the legacy of the long-established LogRhythm brand.
Exabeam-LogRhythm Merger Brings New Product Road Map, Strategy
Exabeam has also unveiled its product road map and strategy, highlighting the cloud-native AI-driven Exabeam Security Operations Platform that will serve as the foundation of its future product offerings. On-premises LogRhythm SIEM customers will benefit from the analytics the company offers through the Exabeam platform to combat sophisticated and credential-based attacks, according to the company.
The company said it remains committed to quarterly launches to its cloud-native and on-premises SIEM offerings as demonstrated by LogRhythm since July 2022. By integrating AI-driven automation with reliable data, this strategy aims to streamline security operations and accelerate TDIR, allowing security teams to focus on mitigating complex threats.
The new leadership team, composed of experienced executives from both companies, will drive Exabeam’s strategic direction. Christopher O’Malley, previously LogRhythm’s president and CEO, will be the combined company’s CEO. Other leadership team members include Steve Wilson as chief product officer, Kevin Kirkwood as CISO, Barry Capoot as chief financial officer, Joanne Wong as chief marketing officer, Chris Cesio as chief revenue officer, and more.
Scroll through our slideshow above for a Q&A with Wilson and more on the Exabeam-LogRhythm merger.
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Exabeam-LogRhythm Merger Closes, Providing More for PartnersJuly 17, 2024|6 Slides
2024 MSP 501 Regional Rankings: East South Central StatesJuly 17, 2024|16 Slides
2024 MSP 501 Regional Rankings: West South Central StatesJuly 17, 2024|41 Slides
Report: Google Tried to Stop Microsoft and CISPE Antitrust DealJuly 16, 2024|7 Slides