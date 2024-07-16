The Exabeam-LogRhythm merger is now complete, strengthening the combined company’s global channel.

The Exabeam-LogRhythm merger brings together two security information and event management (SIEM), and user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) providers. Exabeam delivers AI and automation for accelerated threat detection, investigation and response (TDIR), and partners know LogRhythm for its data ingestion.

The company said it will retain the Exabeam name and refresh the visual brand to represent the merging of “two industry leaders” and honor the legacy of the long-established LogRhythm brand.

Exabeam-LogRhythm Merger Brings New Product Road Map, Strategy

Exabeam has also unveiled its product road map and strategy, highlighting the cloud-native AI-driven Exabeam Security Operations Platform that will serve as the foundation of its future product offerings. On-premises LogRhythm SIEM customers will benefit from the analytics the company offers through the Exabeam platform to combat sophisticated and credential-based attacks, according to the company.

The company said it remains committed to quarterly launches to its cloud-native and on-premises SIEM offerings as demonstrated by LogRhythm since July 2022. By integrating AI-driven automation with reliable data, this strategy aims to streamline security operations and accelerate TDIR, allowing security teams to focus on mitigating complex threats.

The new leadership team, composed of experienced executives from both companies, will drive Exabeam’s strategic direction. Christopher O’Malley, previously LogRhythm’s president and CEO, will be the combined company’s CEO. Other leadership team members include Steve Wilson as chief product officer, Kevin Kirkwood as CISO, Barry Capoot as chief financial officer, Joanne Wong as chief marketing officer, Chris Cesio as chief revenue officer, and more.

