Evergreen continues to grow its collection of managed IT services companies with the acquisition of three UK-based MSPs — ITBuilder, Certum and CIS Ltd.

Evergreen first ventured into the U.K. with the acquisition of The Final Step in September 2023. It followed this up in April 2024 with the purchase of another MSP, Digital Origin.

Hertfordshire-based MSP ITBuilder has 25 full-time employees and more than two hundred managed customers. The company said it was looking for investment and to diversify ownership.

“Following just a few meetings, it was clear Evergreen was the right partner, and the deal came together smoothly,” said James Naylor, managing director, ITBuilder. “Six weeks in, it’s business as usual with productive and enjoyable interactions with their team. Being part of a larger organization has brought exciting opportunities, and we’d highly recommend Evergreen to any MSP looking for professional backing to secure and grow their business," he said.

Certum is one of the largest IT service companies based in Glasgow, Scotland. Director Francis de la Torre said the firm was immediately confident in Evergreen’s people-centric approach.

“A follow-up, face-to-face meeting further strengthened the relationship, allowing for open and honest conversations that laid a solid foundation for a successful acquisition," said de la Torre.

Meanwhile, CIS Ltd. provides IT support, cybersecurity, cloud solutions and data backup services for businesses in Oxford, Swindon and Wiltshire. The MSP has approximately 30 employees and has expanded to countries including the U.S., Australia, Asia and Europe.

“What set Evergreen apart were two key factors: its belief in the importance of people as fundamental to business success and its commitment to understanding and building on what makes each business unique,” said Neill Lawson-Smith, managing director, CIS Ltd. “Ultimately, the organization’s integrity, transparency and willingness to engage deeply − through conversations with other owners, multiple face-to-face meetings and confidently answering tough questions − instilled a strong sense of trust in securing the long-term future of the business.”

Evergreen’s Decentralized Approach to Acquisition

Evergreen said its decentralized, "forever-hold" model makes it “the ideal permanent home” for MSPs looking to sell their businesses.

“At Evergreen, we’re the only MSP acquirer in the U.K. that promises to never sell your business or roll it into a centralized platform. Our decentralized approach ensures each business maintains its autonomy while benefiting from our resources and expertise,” said Isobelle Coventry, M&A professional at Evergreen. “By fostering internal succession − empowering long-time leaders to step up and founders to continue running their businesses − we ensure continuity and preserve the unique culture that defines each company.”

It’s not just the U.K. where Evergreen is hoping to grow its presence. Last month the company entered Australia with the acquisition of Canberra-based MSP Centrered. In January, the company announced the acquisition of Lancom Technology, an MSP in Auckland, New Zealand.