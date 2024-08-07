Acronis to 'Put Partners First' Post Majority-Stake Acquisition by EQT

The majority stake investment from EQT won't affect the bottom line of Acronis customers but is expected to help the company grow in the future, it said.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

August 7, 2024

EQT makes majority stake investment in Acronis
Andrey_Popov/Shutterstock

International investment firm EQT is making a majority investment in Acronis, the cybersecurity and data protection company that sells through the channel.

Other stakeholders, which include Blackrock, CVC and Springcoast, will remain as minority owners.

Acronis' Ezequiel Steiner

Acronis' Ezequiel Steiner

"We are thrilled to have EQT as a major shareholder to support our strategic expansion and share our vision for growth," Acronis CEO Ezequiel Steiner said. "We would like to thank our existing investors for their support to date and are pleased that many will remain invested as we move forward. But most of all, I’d like to thank the Acronis team for their work in getting us to this stage.”

Acronis customers shouldn't expect any significant changes to their products, the company claims.

"Our customers and partners will not be affected by this acquisition as EQT is investing in Acronis based on the company’s current business strategy, which has always put partners first," An Acronis spokesperson told Channel Futures. "The channel will continue to receive the excellent level of service that Acronis has always provided."

EQT expects the transaction to close in the first or second quarter of next year, pending regulatory approvals.

About the Author(s)

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

