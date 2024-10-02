Dataprise buys MSP 360IT Partners

Dataprise, the IT and cybersecurity solutions provider, has acquired Virginia-based IT service provider 360IT Partners, allowing it to expand its presence on the East Coast.

360IT Partners, No. 141 on the 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501, has 130 customers in the Virginia Beach area.

Dataprise's Bill Flannery

“We are thrilled to welcome 360IT Partners to the Dataprise team," said Rockville, Maryland-based Dataprise CEO Bill Flannery. "With an award-winning reputation in Virginia Beach, 360IT Partners has a proven track record of helping businesses navigate technology challenges by delivering comprehensive IT solutions. Their commitment to long-term client success and innovative services aligns strongly with our mission as we continue to expand our presence nationwide."

Dataprise's Christian Fulmino

“360IT Partners has a demonstrated history of success in the Virginia Beach and Hampton Roads areas, backed by a robust portfolio of IT solutions for their clients," added Christian Fulmino, SVP of M&A at Dataprise. "This strategic alignment positions 360IT Partners as a valuable addition to Dataprise’s East Coast presence as we continue to expand our regional footprint."

Dataprise and MSP 501

Dataprise, No. 95 on the 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501, took home the Vanguard award during Informa's MSP Summit last month due to its presence "at the forefront of technology and service innovation" in the MSP and technology space.

Dataprise has been active with M&A in the mid-Atlantic region in recent months. In May, the company acquired MSP Hooks Systems, a North Carolina-based company.