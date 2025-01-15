Cytracom Adds Security Risk Management with MSP BuyCytracom Adds Security Risk Management with MSP Buy

Texas-based Cytracom is buying security risk management provider Telivy in hopes of making its platform fully integrated.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

January 15, 2025

2 Min Read
Risk management
MT.PHOTOSTOCK/Shutterstock

Texas-based infrastructure software provider Cytracom has acquired a fellow MSP that will allow it to provide necessary and beneficial tools for managing data security and attack surfaces to serve clients' security and compliance needs.

Cytracom acquired MSP Telivy on Tuesday. The acquisition was completed in pursuit of the company's ongoing goal of addressing MSP needs through an integrated platform. Telivy's additions to Cytracom's platforms will allow customers to deliver security risk assessments in an MSP-centric manner, streamline security and compliance processes, use automated reporting and scale the practices through consolidated tools.

Citracom's Zane Conkle

Citracom's Zane Conkle

"This acquisition represents the next phase in our mission to empower MSPs with comprehensive critical infrastructure solutions," said Zane Conkle, CEO of Cytracom. "As we continue to evolve our platform, we're focused on delivering innovations that help our partners effectively communicate cybersecurity value to their clients and ultimately grow their businesses. The addition of security and risk management capabilities addresses a critical need in the market, and we're excited about the advancements this will bring to our partners."

Telivy's Naren Sathiya

Telivy's Naren Sathiya

"I founded Telivy with a vision to drive innovation in cybersecurity risk management, making it more accessible and actionable for service providers," said Naren Sathiya, founder of Telivy. "Joining forces with Cytracom presents an incredible opportunity to accelerate this vision. Their track record of innovation and deep understanding of MSP needs makes them the perfect partner to take this technology to the next level. I'm thrilled to join the Cytracom team, lead this new product category, and continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible for MSPs looking to manage their clients' cyber risk."

Related:Latest Channel M&A Deals: Cisco, Comcast

Cytracom focuses on providing secure access service edge (SASE) and UCaaS solutions for MSPs. The company has been expanding toward developing an integrated platform. Telivy, meanwhile, has focused its attention on attack surface management and comprehensive risk discovery.

Just last October, Cytracom hired former Virtru executive Rob McDonald to oversee its product development.

Read more about:

MSPs

About the Author

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

See more from Christopher Hutton
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Mar 24 - Mar 27, 2025
The Channel Partners Conference & Expo, co-located with MSP Summit, is the gathering place for the technology services community. Agents, VARs, MSPs, integrators and service providers will converge to share ideas and drive discussion on the topics shaping our industry.
REGISTER NOW