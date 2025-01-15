Texas-based infrastructure software provider Cytracom has acquired a fellow MSP that will allow it to provide necessary and beneficial tools for managing data security and attack surfaces to serve clients' security and compliance needs.

Cytracom acquired MSP Telivy on Tuesday. The acquisition was completed in pursuit of the company's ongoing goal of addressing MSP needs through an integrated platform. Telivy's additions to Cytracom's platforms will allow customers to deliver security risk assessments in an MSP-centric manner, streamline security and compliance processes, use automated reporting and scale the practices through consolidated tools.

Citracom's Zane Conkle

"This acquisition represents the next phase in our mission to empower MSPs with comprehensive critical infrastructure solutions," said Zane Conkle, CEO of Cytracom. "As we continue to evolve our platform, we're focused on delivering innovations that help our partners effectively communicate cybersecurity value to their clients and ultimately grow their businesses. The addition of security and risk management capabilities addresses a critical need in the market, and we're excited about the advancements this will bring to our partners."

Telivy's Naren Sathiya

"I founded Telivy with a vision to drive innovation in cybersecurity risk management, making it more accessible and actionable for service providers," said Naren Sathiya, founder of Telivy. "Joining forces with Cytracom presents an incredible opportunity to accelerate this vision. Their track record of innovation and deep understanding of MSP needs makes them the perfect partner to take this technology to the next level. I'm thrilled to join the Cytracom team, lead this new product category, and continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible for MSPs looking to manage their clients' cyber risk."

Related:Latest Channel M&A Deals: Cisco, Comcast

Cytracom focuses on providing secure access service edge (SASE) and UCaaS solutions for MSPs. The company has been expanding toward developing an integrated platform. Telivy, meanwhile, has focused its attention on attack surface management and comprehensive risk discovery.

Just last October, Cytracom hired former Virtru executive Rob McDonald to oversee its product development.