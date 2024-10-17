Cyera Acquires Trail Security for $162 Million

Cyera, an AI-powered data security provider, has acquired Trail Security, a next-generation data loss prevention (DLP) company, for $162 million.

Cyera, which received a $100 million Series B investment in June 2023, is now a three-year-old cybersecurity company with a value of more than $1.4 billion.

The acquisition integrates Trail Security’s DLP capabilities with Cyera’s data security posture management (DSPM) platform, Cyera’s core product. Cyera said with Trail Security, it will offer the market’s first unified data security platform.

Courtney Broadwell, Cyera’s head of channel, said the acquisition offers her company’s partners a “significant opportunity” to enhance their data security offerings.

“By combining the complementary strengths of both solutions, partners can now provide their clients with a more comprehensive and integrated data security platform — for the first time ever,” she said. “For years, Cyera has been touted as the leading DSPM vendor, which is the foundation for securing data at rest. Now, through our Trail acquisition, our partners will be able to position Cyera as a next-generation DLP service that secures data in motion. Our expanded platform will empower partners to deliver even greater value to their customers, drive stronger outcomes and foster deeper relationships. We now unlock new DLP use cases for partners to position to their customers and tap into the $2 billion DLP market, which is set to expand to $21 billion by 2034.”

Partner Use Cases for Cyera with Trail Security

Common use cases for which partners will be able to leverage Cyera DLP include protecting intellectual property; thwarting malicious insiders; reducing risks posed by negligent insiders; data privacy and compliance; and human and non-human third-party data control.

“Additionally, the integration of DLP capabilities into Cyera’s platform opens up new avenues for partner-led services,” Broadwell said. “Partners can now offer specialized services to help clients deploy and integrate these solutions seamlessly into their existing ecosystem. This not only increases the value partners can provide, but also strengthens their positions as trusted security advisors.”

Cyera's Courtney Broadwell

The Trail Security acquisition presents a “significant” competitive advantage for both Cyera and its partners, she said.

“This is the first time within the market where AI-powered DSPM is being combined with AI-powered DLP,” Broadwell said. “By expanding our product portfolio, we can now offer customers a more comprehensive and integrated data security platform. This will drive better outcomes and growth for our mutual clients. Cyera’s partners will benefit from a distinct competitive edge by offering a robust data security solution that sets them apart from competitors. Our strong market position will continue to propel our mutual success, ensuring that both Cyera and its partners remain industry leaders.”

Boosting Cyera’s R&D ‘Muscle’

As part of the acquisition, Cyera is bringing on more than 40 data security engineers, Broadwell said. These engineers help boost Cyera’s R&D muscle, allowing it to accelerate innovation even more.

“Cyera’s strategic acquisition of Trail aligns seamlessly with our mission to solve our customers’ most pressing data security challenges,” she said. “This demonstrates our ability to innovate based on challenges we see in the market and continue to disrupt the existing data security industry. Trail’s DLP solution complements our existing offerings, providing a comprehensive data security foundation. Leveraging our established partner ecosystem, we can rapidly bring this enhanced solution to market, driving customer satisfaction, retention, and partner profitability.”

“Joining Cyera marks an exciting new chapter for Trail,” said Zohar Vittenberg, Trail Security’s CEO and co-founder. “We’ve always aimed to push the limits of DLP with AI. In Cyera, we’ve found a partner that shares our vision. Together, by combining our DLP with their leading DSPM platform, we’re delivering a solution that both identifies and protects against data risks in real-time, setting a new standard for data security in an AI-driven world.”

