CrowdStrike Acquiring Israeli Startup Adaptive Shield

CROWDSTRIKE FAL.CON EUROPE — CrowdStrike is acquiring SaaS security provider Adaptive Shield to provide businesses unified, end-to-end protection against identity-based attacks in the cloud.

The acquisition of the Israel-based startup was announced at Fal.Con Europe in Amsterdam, CrowdStrike’s inaugural user conference in the region. CrowdStrike said the acquisition will position it as the “leading provider” of comprehensive protection across complex hybrid environments.

CrowdStrike isn’t saying how much it's paying for Adaptive Shield, but Israeli media reported the deal is worth $300 million. The acquisition should close during CrowdStrike's fiscal fourth quarter, which ends Jan. 31, 2025.

CrowdStrike's George Kurtz

“CrowdStrike was built to tackle the toughest cybersecurity challenges, and we drive relentless innovation based on what our customers need to stay ahead of modern threats,” said George Kurtz, CrowdStrike’s CEO and founder. “As SaaS and AI adoption grows, every new application brings additional complexity and the risk of misconfigurations across human and non-human accounts that create openings for sophisticated attacks. With the acquisition of Adaptive Shield, CrowdStrike will continue to set the standard for identity-based protection in the cloud, delivering best-in-class SaaS protection from the Falcon platform.”

Related:Private Equity Firms Thoma Bravo, H.I.G. Acquiring CompTIA

What Adaptive Shield Delivers

Adaptive Shield offers security posture management and threat protection across SaaS identities, misconfigurations and data, stopping SaaS breaches. As an integrated component of the CrowdStrike Falcon cybersecurity platform, Adaptive Shield will provide CrowdStrike with advanced capabilities to stop identity-based attacks.

The combination of CrowdStrike and Adaptive Shield will provide SaaS security posture management (SSPM); generative AI application security control; and unified hybrid identity and cloud security.

Adaptive Shield’s existing integration with Falcon's Next-Gen Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) provides first-party detection and response across multiple security domains — endpoints, identities, workloads and applications.

Adaptive Shield's Maor Bin

“Widespread adoption of SaaS applications has rapidly expanded the enterprise attack surface, as shared responsibility models and fragmented security controls make SaaS environments a prime target," said Maor Bin, Adaptive Shield’s CEO and co-founder. “Our mission perfectly complements CrowdStrike, stopping SaaS breaches while further accelerating consolidation on cybersecurity's most comprehensive platform. I'm incredibly proud of our team for building the most advanced SaaS security solution, defining the market.”

Related:Lumifi Expands Service Offerings with Critical Insight Acquisition