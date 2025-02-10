Private-equity firm HIG Capital is buying MSP Converge Technology Solutions in a $910 million deal that will combine the Canadian company's assets with its U.S. equivalent.

Converge Technology Solutions will merge with Florida-based Mainline Information Systems, a similar MSP owned by HIG. The two companies offer complementary products, HIG claims, so this will allow them to provide a broader range of cybersecurity, cloud computing and digital infrastructure products to their customer bases. This deal came just before Converge reported its fourth quarter financial results, where it reported a revenue increase of 4.6% year-over-year. Sales grew 2.5% over the same time period.

HIG Capital's Aaron Tolson

“Converge stands out as an organization that understands where technology trends are going in the IT market and has aligned its business accordingly, and it has a proven reputation as a trusted advisor to its customers,” said Aaron Tolson, managing director at HIG Capital. “We are excited to combine Converge with HIG-owned Mainline, a company that has advised IT decision-makers in handling their most mission-critical workloads for decades. The combined company will bring a breadth and depth of technology and services capabilities to its customers and OEM partners that is differentiated in the areas of core data center infrastructure, networking, security, and hybrid cloud.”

Plans for MSP Converge Post-Merger

“Converge is proud to begin a new chapter alongside HIG Capital,” stated Greg Berard, CEO of Converge. “This partnership not only ensures meaningful value for our shareholders but also lays the foundation to enhance how we serve our customers. As technology continues to reshape industries worldwide, delivering comprehensive and forward-thinking solutions is vital to helping our clients succeed. We’re excited to continue leading the way as a transformative force in the IT industry.”

Berard will be CEO of the combined businesses, while Mainline CEO Jeff Dobbelaere will be president post-merger. Mainline is a relatively new acquisition for HIG, which bought it in 2023.